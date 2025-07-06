Every passive you can transfer with Palworld Surgery Chips

Palworld's Tides of Terraria update introduced the Pal Surgery Table, which allows you to change the passives of your Pals. This is done using implants, which can alter an existing skill or add a new passive one to your Pal. While expensive, this process allows you to customize Pals according to their task.

Ad

Despite having a variety of passives, patch 0.6.0 only allows you to implant a handful of them. This guide will list each one of them alongside their effect.

Every passive available for the Pal Surgery Table in Palworld

Passive skill options within Pal Surgery Table (Image via Pocketpair)

Since Palworld is in early access, you don’t have the option to implant any passive on your Pal. Notable skills like the Flame Emperor, Ice Emperor, or Legend are not yet available, but you do get a good amount of starter choices.

Ad

Trending

Here are all the implants readily available with the Pal Surgery Table:

Mercy Hit: Will not reduce the target’s health below 1.

Will not reduce the target’s health below 1. Nocturnal : Does not sleep and continues to work at night.

: Does not sleep and continues to work at night. Philanthropist : When assigned to a Breeding Farm, breeding speed is increased by 100%.

: When assigned to a Breeding Farm, breeding speed is increased by 100%. Impatient : Active skill cooldown reduction of 15%.

: Active skill cooldown reduction of 15%. Fit as a Fiddle: Max stamina 25% (This effect is only valid for rideable Pals).

Max stamina 25% (This effect is only valid for rideable Pals). Nimble : 10% increased movement speed.

: 10% increased movement speed. Dainty Eater: Hunger decreases 10% slower.

Hunger decreases 10% slower. Diet Lover : Hunger decreases 15% slower.

: Hunger decreases 15% slower. Positive Thinker : Sanity drops 10% slower.

: Sanity drops 10% slower. Workaholic : Sanity drops 15% slower.

: Sanity drops 15% slower. Brave : Attack 10%.

: Attack 10%. Ferocious : Attack 15%.

: Attack 15%. Hard Skin : Defense 10%.

: Defense 10%. Serious: Work Speed 20%.

Ad

Here are all the implants purchasable from vendors:

Serenity : Active skill cooldown reduction 30%, Attack 10%.

: Active skill cooldown reduction 30%, Attack 10%. Bruly Body : Defense 20%.

: Defense 20%. Muscle Head: Attack 30%, Work Speed -50%.

Attack 30%, Work Speed -50%. Infinite Stamina : Max stamina 50% (This effect is only valid for rideable Pals).

: Max stamina 50% (This effect is only valid for rideable Pals). Runner : 20% increase in movement speed.

: 20% increase in movement speed. Artisan: Work Speed 50%.

The vendor implants can be acquired from the Vigilante Bounty Officer in Small Settlement and the Arena Merchant at the Arena Entrance. They are a one-time purchase, with more expected to be added in future updates.

Ad

Changing passive costs a lot of Gold

Each yellow mod will cost 50k gold (Image via Pocketpair)

While the idea of making a super Pal sounds neat, the process will require a lot of Gold. Depending on the rarity, you must pay varying amounts of gold for each passive change. Here is the cost of each type of passive:

Ad

Red : 10,000 Gold

: 10,000 Gold White : 10,000 Gold

: 10,000 Gold Yellow: 50,000 Gold

Apart from changing the passives, you can change the gender of your Pals. This process requires a Pal Reverser, which can be acquired from vendors or as a random loot from sea salvage.

Read more related articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More