All new Pals in Palworld Tides of Terraria update, and where to get them

The latest update for Palworld added over a dozen new Pals for you to acquire, along with variations of already existing ones. All of them are scattered across the map, which, once again, increased in size to include the new islands. These islands are located in the remote corners of the map, each featuring a different theme and Pals.

In this guide, we will list all fresh Pals you can capture, along with the map coordinates of where you can find them.

Every new Pal in Palworld Tides of Terraria update

New Pals hiding across the islands (Image via Pocketpair)

The list of new Pals is long, but fortunately, many of them are located around the same area. This will allow you to complete your collection while saving a lot of time. We recommend keeping plenty of Pal Spheres and a Fishing rod with bait.

Here are all the new Pals and their locations:

Herbil: Can be found on Sunlit Isle (385, -460)

Can be found on Sunlit Isle (385, -460) Icelyn: Can be found on Frostbitten Isle (-80, -460)

Can be found on Frostbitten Isle (-80, -460) Frostplume: Can be found on Frostbitten Isle (-80, -460)

Can be found on Frostbitten Isle (-80, -460) Palumba: Can be found on Eternal Summer Isle (-420, -800)

Can be found on Eternal Summer Isle (-420, -800) Braloha: Can be found on Eternal Summer Isle (-420, -800)

Can be found on Eternal Summer Isle (-420, -800) Munchill: Can be found on Isle of the Glacial Core (140, 635)

Can be found on Isle of the Glacial Core (140, 635) Polapup: Can be found on Isle of the Glacial Core (140, 635)

Can be found on Isle of the Glacial Core (140, 635) Turtacle: Can be found through fishing near the central map area (-69, -428)

Can be found through fishing near the central map area (-69, -428) Turtacle Terra: Can be found through fishing near the Sand Dunes (285, 160)

Can be found through fishing near the Sand Dunes (285, 160) Jellroy: Can be found on Phantom Isle (-888, -188)

Can be found on Phantom Isle (-888, -188) Juliette: Can be found on Frostbitten Isle (-80, -460)

Can be found on Frostbitten Isle (-80, -460) Gloopie: Can be found on the Isle of Decayed Treasure (610, -165)

Can be found on the Isle of Decayed Treasure (610, -165) Finsider: Can be found throughout the Sand Dunes (285, 160)

Can be found throughout the Sand Dunes (285, 160) Finsider Ignis: Can be found throughout Scorched Ashland from Feybreak (-825, -850)

Can be found throughout Scorched Ashland from Feybreak (-825, -850) Ghangler: Can be fished on Phantom Isle (-888, -188)

Can be fished on Phantom Isle (-888, -188) Ghangler Ignis: Can be found through fishing around Scorched Ashland from Feybreak (-825, -850)

Can be found through fishing around Scorched Ashland from Feybreak (-825, -850) Whalaska: Can be found through fishing around Frozen Coral Hill from Feybreak (-1390, -1470)

Can be found through fishing around Frozen Coral Hill from Feybreak (-1390, -1470) Whalaska Ignis: Can be found through fishing around Scorched Ashland from Feybreak (-825, -850)

Can be found through fishing around Scorched Ashland from Feybreak (-825, -850) Neptilius: Can be found inside the dungeon on Isle of the Glacial Core (140, 635)

Can be found inside the dungeon on Isle of the Glacial Core (140, 635) Pengullet Lux: Can be found around the coastal areas of Sand Dunes during nighttime (280, 170)

Can be found around the coastal areas of Sand Dunes during nighttime (280, 170) Penking Lux: Can be found through the Forgotten Island (-460, -15)

Can be found through the Forgotten Island (-460, -15) Killamari Primo: Can be found through fishing near the Mount Obsidian area (-540, -640)

Can be found through fishing near the Mount Obsidian area (-540, -640) Celaray Lux: Can be found through fishing near the central map area (-69, -428)

Can be found through fishing near the central map area (-69, -428) Dumud Gild: Can be found through fishing on Eternal Summer Isle (-420, -800)

Can be found through fishing on Eternal Summer Isle (-420, -800) Eye of Cthulhu: Can be found inside the Sealed Realm of Terraria dungeon on Eternal Summer Isle (-420, -800)

Apart from the Eye of Cthulhu, there are other mobs that you can capture inside the Sealed Realm of Terraria dungeon. These include slimes that help you bounce higher and bats that will collect nearby resources for you.

