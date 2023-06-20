Several old-school Warframe weapons from its earliest builds have been buffed in the Duviri Paradox update. This is done indirectly through the new Incaron Genesis system introduced into the game. For those unaware, the Incarnon Genesis implants an 'evolution path' or perk trees in specific weapons, a la Incarnon armament from Zariman.

Thus far, Strun is the only shotgun to receive the benefits of the Incarnon Genesis system. Incarnon Geneses grants the weapon a chargeable Incarnon mode that fundamentally modifies weapon behavior. In Strun's case, the Incarnon mode becomes a pocket-Zarr with a lower explosion radius but much more significant damage. Unlike most Incarnons, Strun's alternate mode can be conveniently charged with only a single well-placed headshot.

Incarnon Strun location in Warframe: how to get it?

Incarnon Geneses adapters are standalone modules that can be obtained exclusively from the Circuit game mode. To get it, you need to have the following:

Access to Steel Path mode

Access to the Circuit, gained by completion of the Duviri Paradox quest

The Incarnon Geneses appear in sets of five that go through weekly rotations. The specific Genesis for Strun is on week 2 (B rotation), along with the Incarnon Latron, Bo, Furax, and Furis. This week, you must select your preferred weapon from the five aforementioned. You can pick two out of five, from which the first pick gets placed in the 5th tier of Steel Path Circuit rewards and the second in the final tier.

After you have selected it, all you have to do is play the Steel Path Circuit rounds till you get to the desired tier of rewards. If placed on the 5th tier, you will need 1785 Circuit reward points to unlock it. You will only need to clear about 15 rounds to collect these many.

Once obtained, the Incarnon Genesis for the Strun can be implanted on the weapon via the services of Cavalero. He can be found in Chrysalith in Zariman Ten-Zero after you finish the Angels of the Zariman quest. The installation has a one-time crafting requirement of Duviri-specific materials.

Warframe Incarnon Strun builds in 2023: Wraith or Prime?

The Incaron Genesis for this weapon can be installed on any of its four variants:

Strun

Strun Prime

Strun Wraith

MK-1 Strun

There are two ways an Incarnon Strun Build can pan out. For a status-oriented build, you are better off with Strun Wraith, the Elemental Balance perk at Evolution IV, and preferably a riven. If you do not want to mess around with Rivens, a Hunter Munition build with a high critical chance focus is still decent. For the critical-oriented build, you should select Strun Prime as your base weapon, Hunter Munitions, and the Commodore's Fortune perk at Evolution IV.

Incarnon Strun vs. Kuva Zarr: Which is the better mob-clearing weapon in Warframe right now?

With the standard critical build, Incarnon Strun is the most potent endgame shotgun in Warframe. With the boosted base crucial chance from the Commodore's Fortune perk, Critical Deceleration alone puts the normal mode of Strun Prime at 108% and the radial burst in the Incarnon mode at 144%.

This means even without all the Incarnon mode gimmick, simply using the Strun in its original firing mode now far outclasses the likes of Kuva Kohm. On the other hand, the Incarnon mode allows for room-clearing potential with Warframes like Mirage. Even though it does not quite match the area that a Zarr's bomblets cover, the damage numbers are manifold higher and thus endgame-viable.

