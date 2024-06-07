Fallout 76 Gold Rush weekend: Everything you need to know

Fallout 76 Gold Rush Weekend is live right now! The massively multiplayer online that never lacks in content constantly brings in new updates and events to keep the players happy and satisfied. And if you are looking for something interesting to do before the release of the Skyline Valley update, then this ongoing event is the stop for you.

Fallout 76 Gold Rush is a limited-time event that occurs on certain weekends. When live, you can earn double the daily Gold Bullion by trading Treasury Notes. It is a fantastic event to stash some Gold Bullions, especially if you are looking forward to buying some of those expensive items, like the popcorn machine from the store.

This article will detail all the information you will need about the Gold Rush Weekend.

What is Fallout 76 Gold Rush Weekend?

A Golden Future awaits you. (Image via Bethesda)

Gold Bullions are special in-game currencies that can be used to purchase some of the most effective items in the game. These include Plasma Caster, T-65 Power Armor, Turbo-Fert Fertilizer, and more including the previously mentioned popcorn machine, which constantly produces food.

In Fallout 76, you can acquire Gold Bullions in exchange for Treasury Notes, which can be attained by completing daily Raider Quests and Settler Quests. After acquiring some notes, go to the Gold Bullion Trader at the Crater. There you will get 10 Gold Bullions for every single Treasury Notes. The maximum you can acquire in a day is 400.

We know the rates are unfair, but in the apocalypse, nothing is. However, during the Gold Rush weekend, the Overlords at Bethesda are more generous with the players and offer a slightly better rate. During the Gold Rush, the Gold Bullion returns are doubled. Meaning, you'll earn 20 Gold Bullions for every Treasury Notes. The daily limit is increased from 400 to 800, all at the same exchange rate.

With a bit of luck and hard work, you can get anything you want. (Image via Bethesda)

The increase in the limit isn’t anything groundbreaking, but getting to stash 100% more Gold Bullions per day speeds things up a lot! That is why it is always ideal to hold on to your Treasury Notes till a Gold Rush weekend. The double limits pay off significantly when you exchange your whole stash of notes in one go.

There are no specific dates as to when the Fallout 76 Gold Rush takes place. It usually kicks off on random weekends. But the Fallout 76 Gold Rush weekends are always announced in advance, letting you plan your exchanges. The Current Gold Rush is live. Other than the improved exchange rates on Gold Bullions, you will also get extra XP during the event.