Fallout 76 Milepost Zero patch notes (update version 1.7.14.15)

The Fallout 76 Milepost Zero update is now live, and there's a lot of stuff to look out for in the patch notes. The big highlights are, of course, the Legendary crafting changes that will push build possibilities to a new horizon. Under the hood, there are a good deal of changes that might pique your interest, including some new and modified perk cards that will change their meta standing.

Without further ado, let us delve into everything new with the Fallout 76 Milepost Zero update and all the changes and fixes.

Fallout 76 Milepost Zero Update Highlights

Legendary Crafting – Craft your ideal weapons and armor with this updated take on crafting that gives you more control over the mods that are on your Legendary items.

– Craft your ideal weapons and armor with this updated take on crafting that gives you more control over the mods that are on your Legendary items. Best Builds – Submit, visit, and rate C.A.M.P.s from across the Wasteland for all to see!

– Submit, visit, and rate C.A.M.P.s from across the Wasteland for all to see! Vendor History Log – Returning customers are key, so find out who is buying from your vendors and make sure you give them a nice wave when you see them around Appalachia!

– Returning customers are key, so find out who is buying from your vendors and make sure you give them a nice wave when you see them around Appalachia! Start your own Caravan – Later this month you will be able to protect your Caravan from raiders and creatures alike as you make deliveries around Skyline Valley.

Fallout 76 Milepost Zero Download size

Fallout 76’s overall file size is getting smaller! The total file size is now around 95 GB. To reach this new size, all players must redownload the game. This is why you may notice that the update size for Milepost Zero is larger than normal.

Please Note: You do not need to uninstall the game to receive the Milepost Zero patch. You will notice a large update that must be downloaded. The platform you're playing on will do the rest.

Check the download sizes below for today’s update on your platform of choice:

PC (Steam) : 82.07 GB

: 82.07 GB PC (Microsoft Store) : 96.53 GB

: 96.53 GB Xbox : 96.6 GB

: 96.6 GB PlayStation: 92.67 GB

Major Changes in Fallout 76 Milepost Zero

Legendary Crafting

The developers are excited to introduce this new iteration of Legendary Crafting that gives you more direct control over the Legendary Mods that appear on your Legendary items.

Before swapping Legendary Mods onto your gear, you will need to obtain the mod you want to craft in one of two ways:

Trading for the mod with another player;

Scrapping Legendary items with your desired mod on it.

Every time you scrap a Legendary item, you will get Legendary Scrip and have a chance at receiving Legendary Mods in the form of a crafting item. There is also a chance you will permanently learn how to craft one of the mods on the item you scrapped too. Those loose Legendary Mods can be traded with other players, but once you craft that mod onto an item, it becomes character-bound. Meaning it cannot be traded, sold, or dropped in the world.

Once you obtain your desired mod, head over to your Armor or Weapons workbench to attach it to a legendary item in exchange for Legendary Scrip. Each time you replace a mod on an item, the cost to replace another will increase.

If you are lucky enough to learn how to craft the mod, head over to your Tinker’s workbench to craft it. The crafting cost will vary depending on the mod. Mods require Legendary Modules and various other items to craft you can find around the Wasteland.

To aid in the exploration of new mod combinations, we have relaxed the Legendary Mod restrictions on weapons. We are excited to see what you craft!

Legendary Cores Discontinued

In August, we announced that Legendary Cores would be discontinued as we consolidated the currencies used in Legendary Crafting. This means Legendary Cores will no longer be usable across Appalachia. When you log in after downloading the patch, any remaining Legendary Cores will be converted into Legendary Scrip at a 1:1 conversion ratio.

Best Builds

Best Builds is a new social system that allows you to submit, visit, and rate C.A.M.P.s. The C.A.M.P.s with the most votes will be shared and populated throughout the wasteland for all players in Adventure Mode to see. You will be able to visit these amazing creations and enjoy the comforts, design, and unique tastes the builder has in store for its visitors. While visiting, if you happen to appreciate the builders C.A.M.P., show your support by leaving a 'Like'. We hope this allows our dedicated player builders an opportunity to show off their creations as well as inspire other players to create and submit their own Best Builds.

Submitting Your Camp

Once you have a C.A.M.P. that you would like to show off to the wasteland, submit your C.A.M.P. through the Best Builds Submission option. This is found by opening the 'C.A.M.P. Slots' list on the Paper Map and selecting the C.A.M.P. you wish to submit. Once you have entered the submission window, you will be able to take a few photos and tag your C.A.M.P. with the appropriate identifiers, to help make it stand out from the crowd. Once you are happy with how your C.A.M.P. is represented, you can submit your Best Build. The Best Build will be added to the list of other players' created Best Builds.

If you happen to make changes to your Best Build, you can easily resubmit the newly remodeled C.A.M.P. without losing any Likes previously earned. You can resubmit your Best Build by going to the 'Manage Best Builds' option also found activated 'C.A.M.P. Slots' list on the paper map.

Visit

Upon your travels in the wasteland, you will notice a few new locations with a blue ribbon on the paper map and on the compass. These are player-created Best Builds. You can fast travel to these C.A.M.P.s the same as you would any other C.A.M.P. While visiting, please take time to sit down, relax, and enjoy the experience the builder has in store for you. Do not delay checking out a C.A.M.P. that piques your interest. Best Builds rotate in and out every hour.

Rate

If you happen to find a Best Builds you fancy, show your support to the builder by giving them a Like. You can 'Like' a Best Build by going to the Best Build icon on the paper map and selecting 'Like'. Giving the builder a Like will help show other players that this C.A.M.P. is indeed a Best Build.

Vendor History Log

Learn about the hottest items at your C.A.M.P. Vendor with the Vendor History Log. Accessible from the Paper Map or your vendor, this log shows you what items were sold, their price, and who bought them.

The Vendor History log only stores transactions that happen during your current play session. After your session ends, the log will be cleared so you receive a fresh log once you start playing again.

“A Bump in the Road” - Arriving Later this Month!

Near the border of Skyline Valley, you will come across the ruins of an abandoned headquarters once owned by the Blue Ridge Caravan Company. They have had a challenging time operating within the presence of the storm, but luckily for them, you arrive! A seasoned traveler of the region, well-versed in all forms of combat and even a few forms of diplomacy (although that will not work here). The company decides to give you franchising rights to start your caravan branch under their flag.

Once set up, you will escort caravans across the Shenandoah region and recruit a strong crew of varying professions. This crew will help you build up your own outpost where new rewards await you.

While you are traveling across Skyline Valley, make sure you take a beat to help your fellow aspiring business dwellers with their own caravans. Events Public Team bonuses apply to Caravan events and helping someone else will get you back to starting your own caravans that much quicker.

Fallout 76 Milepost Zero Combat Rebalance

"Milepost Zero continues the work we started in Skyline Valley to update our combat systems. This patch we are focusing on changes to Fire and Poison damage and how the damage over time (DoT) effect works. There is also more rebalancing for creatures and many other changes."

There is a lot to dig into, so grab a cup of coffee or tea and dig in.

Player Weapons

Fire/Poison Weapons and Mods

Fire and Poison damage will typically include a DoT effect, with Fire damage trending towards shorter durations and higher Damage Per Second (DPS), with Poison trending towards longer durations and higher overall damage.

The following weapons, armor, and mods have been updated to align with this Fire and Poison Dot adjustment. Paired with the creature adjustments further below, this generally represents an increase in damage dealt:

Acidic Gulper Smacker

Alien Blaster Poison Mag

Alien Disintegrator Poison Receiver

Burning Auto Axe

Poisoned Auto Axe

Baseball Bat Heated Coil

Blue Ridge Branding Iron

Bow Flaming Arrows

Bow Poison Arrows

Bug Grenade

Burning Legendary Armor

Burning Love Bow

Burning Sheepsquatch Club

Burning Sheepsquatch Staff

Chainsaw Flamer

Civil Engineer Armor

Compound Bow Flaming Arrows

Compound Bow Poison Arrows

Crossbow Flaming Frame

Crossbow Poison Frame

Crusader Pistol Pyro Receiver

Electro Enforcer Poisoned

Enclave Plasma Gun Beta Wave Tuner / Gamma Wave Emitter

Flamer

Flamer Compression Nozzle

Flamer Napalm Tank

Flamer Vaporization Nozzle

Floater Flamer Grenade

Floater Gnasher Grenade

Gatling Laser Beta Wave Tuner / Gamma Wave Emitter

Gulper Smacker Acidic Gulper Hand

Hellstorm Missile Launcher Napalm Payload

Holy Fire

Laser Gun Beta Wave Tuner / Gamma Wave Emitter

Molotov Cocktail

Paddleball Fire Ball

Perfect Storm 10mm SMG

Pitchfork Flamer

Plasma Cutter Flaming Blade

Plasma Gun Laser Beta Wave Tuner / Gamma Wave Emitter

Poisoned Sheepsquatch Club

Poisoned Sheepsquatch Staff

Power Fist Heating Coil

Pumpkin Grenade

Sheepsquatch Shard

Shishkebab

Shishkebab Extra Flame Jets

Sledgehammer Heavy Searing Sharp Rocket

Strangler Heart Power Armor

Super Sledge Heating Coil

Syringer Radscorpion Venom Syringe Barrel

The Kabloom

Toothed Shepherd's Crook

Toxic Legendary Armor

Ultracite Gatling Laser Beta Wave Tuner / Gamma Wave Emitter

Ultracite Laser Gun Beta Wave Tuner / Gamma Wave Emitter

War Glaive Flaming Blade

Additional Weapon and Armor Adjustments

Adjusted the damage dealt by the Thorn armor

Increased the damage for the Gauss Shotgun

Increased the damage for Floater Freezer Grenades.

Reduced the Damage over Time for the Cremator’s burn to account for it now scaling with weapon damage bonuses. (More info in the “Bug Fixes & Improvements” section below)

Reduced the self-damage dealt to the player when firing the Kabloom at close range.

Reduced the recoil and base AP cost for the Railway Rifle.

Reduced the fire rate and removed the AP cost reduction for the Railway Rifle Automatic Piston Receiver.

Headhunter Scythe’s damage type has been changed to Bleed.

Adjusted the damage dealt by Electrified legendary armor.

Creature Balance

Like the adjustments made in the Skyline Valley update, the following creatures have updated Health, Resistances, and Damage. Our goal is to smooth out their difficulty from low to high-level play, making them a reasonable threat to all players.

Be sure to try some of the updated Fire and Poison weapons against these creatures as there is now more contrast in their resistances to each damage type:

Alien

Alien Invader

Attack Dog

Bee Swarm

Bloatfly

Deathclaw

Eyebot

Fog Crawler

Honeybeast

Mega Sloth

Radrat

Robobrain

Scorchbeast

Snallygaster

Stingwing

Tick

Vicious Dog

Wolf

Yao Guai

Creature Weapons

Weapons used by the following creatures have also been updated. Like the updates to Fire and Poison damage on players’ weapons, creature weapons with Fire damage will typically have a DoT which has higher DPS, and weapons with Poison damage will typically have a DoT which deals more overall damage per hit:

Angler: Spit Attack

Assaultron: Shishkebab

Blood Eagle: Flamer

Competitor Blazer: Flamer

Cultist: Flamer

Fanatic Warden: Flamer

Fanatic: Shishkebab

Floater Flamer Fireball

Floater Flamer Flamethrower

Floater Gnasher Bite

Harvestron (Test Your Metal): Flamer

Juchi Batsuuri: Flamer

Mirelurk Hunter: Spit Attack

Mirelurk King Melee Attack

Municipal Auditor: Flamer

Scorched Exterminator: Plasma Launcher

Sentry Bot: Flamer

Showman: Flamer

Trog Superior: Acid Reflux

Wendigo Colossus/Earle: Poison Spit

Perk Changes

Vaccinated: Increases Disease Resistance from all sources, based on your END stat.

Thirst Quencher: Increases Action Points while not diseased, based on your END stat.

Iron Stomach: Increases Damage Reduction while not diseased, based on your END stat.

Natural Resistance: Increases your Energy, Fire, Cryo, and Poison Resistances while not diseased, based on your END stat.

Region Bosses

The following creatures have had an adjustment to how incoming damage is reduced. This primarily affects cases where V.A.T.S. Critical Attacks and Damage over Time effects would bypass a portion of the intended damage reduction.

Scorchbeast Queen

Wendigo Colossus and Earle

Ultracite Titan

Bug Fixes & Improvements

C.A.M.P.

Mothman Windchime now correctly displays in Atomic Shop

Fixed an issue with Chattering Teeth Flair not appearing in the tinker's bench or placed on display in Fallout 76.

Fixed an issue with Plank Partitions and Junk Walls not appearing in Build Menu and being unable to be edited

Fuzzy Mothman Plushie no longer faces backward when placed in display cases

Fixed an issue with the Pillar Display requiring wood to be built despite being made from stone

The fluorescent lamps in the "Iceglo Refrigerated Display Case" appear to shine when not powered in Fallout 76.

Fixed an issue where the 'Fort Fortress' Wall Walk Posts can be attached to the same attach point

Fixed an issue where two Fort Fortress Fences can be attached to the same attach point

Atomic shop purchases from the build menu will again correctly give the player a confirmation prompt before completing the purchase.

Combat

Made an adjustment to damage modifiers for creature weak points. This will result in additional damage dealt to creatures when weapons with lower damage per hit are used.

Damage Over Time effects now scale with bonuses to weapon damage.

Addressed a series of inconsistencies with how certain damage effects (primarily Damage Over Time) were dealing incorrect damage types or were un-typed damage without a corresponding resistance.

Addressed an issue where Damage Over Time effects dealt by players would not scale to match the creature’s level.

Fixed an issue where certain effects such as Damage Over Time and the Vampire’s legendary mod could stack when applied multiple times simultaneously on a single target. This commonly occurred with Shotguns, but could also occur when using the Two Shot legendary mod or the Multi-Shot Cremator mod in V.A.T.S.

Addressed an issue where DoT damage dealt by NPCs could be lower than intended

Fixed an issue that could prevent the Poison aura on the Strangler Heart Power Armor from affecting nearby enemies

Adjustments to how damage increases from Perks are applied - this will generally result in an increase in damage dealt to targets with higher resistances, especially for DoT effects

Melee weapon DoT damage now scales with strength

Fixed an issue with Grenadier perk that resulted in explosions scaling up to twice as large as intended

Fixed an issue that could cause some explosions to be scaled smaller or larger than intended

Effects which increase explosion damage (Demolition Expert, etc.) should now increase the damage dealt by DoT effects from explosions

Addressed an issue where the Danger Cloud mutation would deal more damage than intended

Addressed an issue where DoT damage could persist on a player when entering the DBNO (Down But Not Out) state, resulting in the player dying immediately instead of being able to be revived.

Addressed an issue where the bonus to DoT damage from Strength (for melee weapons) and Perks could be higher than intended

Addressed a display issue with the description text for the Strangler Heart Power Armor’s set bonus

Gameplay

Changed how Explosive Bullets mod how it interacts with various weapons in Fallout 76.

Fixed an issue with the Light Em Up Plasma Gatling flickering on the front neon tubes while in first-person

Fixed an issue with the Harpoon Gun's crosshair disappearing during the precise aiming in the first-person view

Fixed an issue where the Cultist Monarch Mask did not state its protection against damage and disease from airborne hazards in its description

Damage from Fire and Poison damage over time effects should now be properly reduced by Fire and Poison resistance

Improved Chainsaw durability

Perk effects will now persist when a player exits world and returns

Fixed an issue where adding the Blue Ridge Guardsmen Paint removes legendary mod prefixes from the armor's name

Players will be asked if they want to change servers when logging into a nuked zone.

Fixed an issue where the Broken Prosnap Deluxe Camera item could no longer be looted from tourist corpses and toolboxes if the player had completed the Bucket List quest and deleted the camera.

Fixed an issue that could cause power armor to animate incorrectly while using the Brotherhood Salute emote.

Extended the no C.A.M.P. zone around Meat Week to prevent camps from impacting the event

Fixed an issue preventing duplicate plan drops from Holiday Gifts in Fallout 76.

Fixed an issue that prevented corpses from turning into goo piles after being hit by a plasma arrow critical shot

General

Fixed a crash when fast traveling while the camera is half underwater in Fallout 76.

Fixed an issue with the "Gain XP" Challenge giving an incorrect amount of S.C.O.R.E.

A few Daily and Weekly Challenges will now be auto-tracked upon logging into a server

Quests

**Seismic Activity**: Fixed an issue that could cause a crash for certain consoles in Fallout 76.

**Safe and Sound**: Fixed an issue where enemies could get stuck during encounter waves

**Oldest Trick in the Book**: Player will no longer lose the cultist outfit when engaging with combat outside of the quest area

**The Powerhouse of the Cell**: Fixed an issue that caused shadows to continue attacking players during the conversation with Hilda

**The Powerhouse of the Cell**: Fixed an issue that could cause a soft lock when injecting Serum into the Sedated Lost

**The Powerhouse of the Cell**: Fixed an issue causing required enemies not to spawn

**I Am Become Death**: Players who have previously completed the quest but not received the achievement can now receive the achievement by launching a nuke again

**Blue Ridge Branding Iron**: Fixed an issue that could cause the unique skin to be unobtainable if removed from the weapon

**Ally: Thicker Than Water**: Fixed an issue that prevented Frankie from killing The Claw

Fixed an issue with Audrey Stolz's end dialogue inconsistencies

Fixed an issue that could cause players to lose the Enclave questline after logging out

Fixed an issue with the quest marker for objective 'Enter Vault 63' placement

Eviction Notice: Thank you all for your feedback about the change made to the Eviction Notice during the Public Test Server. We have decided to revert the change we made to the Legendary Creature spawn rate in the PTS while we spend more time investigating how we want to make sure all public events are rewarding.

UI

Fixed a display issue in the Pip-Boy effects tab in Fallout 76.

Fixed an issue where some icons were incorrect in the Pip-Boy effects tab

Items will indicate if they count as a costume when inspected

Weapons will indicate classification information when inspected

Vendors

Giuseppe now sells Mystery Bobblehead Boxes for 20 Stamps (6 per day)

