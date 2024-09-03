Legendary crafting changes in Fallout 76 Milepost Zero update, explained

Fallout 76’s Milepost Zero update offers some pretty major changes to Legendary crafting. Players will have more options than ever before, including the ability to take their previously found/crafted legendaries and dump them, for a chance at using those unique abilities again. The rerolling system is going away, and instead, players will have something new that will hopefully be a more enjoyable and fair system going forward.

This was initially teased early on after Milepost Zero was initially revealed. While all of the promised features won’t be coming on the September 3, 2024 update, this is one of the features you can expect to be there waiting for you. Here’s what changed in Legendary crafting in Fallout 76 Milepost Zero.

Mod Boxes completely change Legendary crafting in Fallout 76 Milepost Zero

Rerolling is gone, but you can now customize your legendaries instead, making it far more appealing (Image via Bethesda Softworks/@Wiggle Plays)

The biggest change in Legendary crafting in Fallout 76 is that you can customize your Legendary items with Prefixes, Majors, and Minors, without any form of RNG. It eliminates the chaotic, RNG-filled nature of the previous system and allows players to make the legendary items of their dreams. Conversely, you can do this with current named legendary weapons, like Cold Shoulder or Head Hunter - which cost two Legendary Modules each to make.

This is done through the power of Mod Boxes, a new feature in Fallout 76 Milepost Zero. These Mod Boxes are all based around a particular legendary ability, and you will need a legendary item to attach them to. Unfortunately, you will likely still have to craft a legendary weapon or armor the old-fashioned way - but now you can replace the effects the item has.

You can apply the effect to the weapon using Legendary Scrip and specific Mod Boxes - but the cost goes up each time you do this to a weapon, so keep that in mind. When you’ve done this to a weapon, it also makes it bound to your character, and thus, can not be traded.

You can even check legendary pieces to see what mods are available on it, and how you can get it - via scrapping or a plan (Image via Bethesda Softworks/@Wiggle Plays)

Mod Boxes are gained by scrapping Legendary Weapons and Armor or crafting them with a plan. When scrapping a weapon, you have a chance to gain Mod Box for a specific weapon or armor effect based on the number of stars that weapon has (1-3%). Additionally, each time you scrap a legendary, you have a chance (1.5%) to learn a new Mod plan - when you’ve learned one, it’s removed from the pool, and you don’t have to worry about it coming up again.

Even if you’ve unlocked all the plans that could come with a particular armor or weapon type in Fallout 76, they’re still worth scrapping for Legendary crafting. You could still get Mod Boxes to use without crafting them. Thankfully, if you check "Toggle Unlockable" while looking at a legendary, you can see what mods it can possibly hold and how you get it - either by scrapping or having a plan.

If you wind up unlocking various Mod Box plans, you can craft them in Fallout 76, at a Tinker’s Bench. This will cost Legendary Modules, which can be purchased for Legendary Scrip, alongside being given as rewards in Public Events, Daily Ops, and Expeditions. The cost for particular effects is as follows:

1-star effects: 15 legendary modules

15 legendary modules 2-star effects: 30 legendary modules

30 legendary modules 3-star effect: 60 legendary modules

Thankfully, during the PTS, the cost of making Mod Boxes went down (Image via Bethesda Softworks/@Wiggle Plays)

Mod Boxes aren’t bound to your character, so you can also trade them to other players, or buy them from others if someone has one you want. If you want specific Mod Boxes, it’s recommended to scrap weapons that have the affix you’re after, so you have a shot at using it later on another weapon.

When you’re ready to add Mod Boxes to a weapon or armor piece in Fallout 76, this legendary crafting can be done at a Weapons Workbench. Another thing to be aware of is that Legendary Cores are gone. These are being removed from the game in the update and will be converted into Legendary Scrip at a 1:1 ratio.

The new legendary crafting system in Fallout 76 gives players a great deal of agency and power over what they craft, and that’s something to be excited about. Now, players will still have to unlock the Mod plans, and scrap legendary weapons to get their Mod Boxes, but it will be worth it to have weapons and armor that do exactly what you want them to.

