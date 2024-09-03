Fallout 76 update maintenance start time today (Milepost Zero)

Fallout 76's latest major update, Milepost Zero, is going live today sometime after 10 am EDT (September 3, Tuesday). The game picks up right after the Skyline Valley update in Milepost Zero and leads players to the Blue Ridge caravan company outpost in the titular location. Season 18 also begins officially today, and you can start grinding it right after the patch maintenance ends.

This update is all about player expression - share your CAMP with 'Best builds' for a weekly pageant and discover new ways to flesh out your builds with the Legendary crafting changes.

If you're eager to find out when you can download the update, we have got you covered.

Fallout 76 Milepost Zero update release time: when does maintenance start?

The Fallout 76 Milepost Zero update will begin its patch maintenance at 7 am PDT / 10 am EDT today (September 3). This is the usual time of daily resets and is exactly when fans expected the update to be released. Bethesda has now officially announced the same in a recent blog post.

This is what the patch maintenance start time looks like in various server regions:

United States : 9 am CDT / 10 am EDT / 7 am PDT

: 9 am CDT / 10 am EDT / 7 am PDT Europe : 2 pm GMT / 4 pm CEST

: 2 pm GMT / 4 pm CEST Asia : 7:30 pm IST / 10 pm Beijing time / 10 pm PhST / 11 pm JST/KST

: 7:30 pm IST / 10 pm Beijing time / 10 pm PhST / 11 pm JST/KST Australia: 12 am AEST / 2 am NZST (September 4)

Theoretically, this is when Milepost Zero releases - as the servers will be taken down for the update. However, players will get to download it several hours later. It will also be a sizeable download, as they are repackaging their assets and Fallout 76 will require a full re-download after the patch.

That being said, the overall game size will be smaller, so the download might be less than 100 GB. On the other hand, this repackaging effort might mean that the patch maintenance for Milepost Zero will take longer than usual.

When can you download the Fallout 76 Milepost Zero patch? (estimated)

We estimate that maintenance will take at least four hours, meaning the Fallout 76 patch today should be available to users on all platforms at 11 am PDT / 2 pm EDT at the earliest. Note that it is an unofficial educated guess, so maintenance could go on for much longer.

Steam says the Fallout 76 update is on 1:40 PM ET (Image via Steam)

Update: On the Steam version, the game's update gets auto-scheduled for 1:40 pm ET, so this might potentially be the actual download time as well.

Although the Milepost Zero update is coming out today, some features are coming later this month. Originally, it was supposed to ship with a Caravan Outpost-building system and more Blue Ridge company-related quest content, which won't be making it into the game till late September.

