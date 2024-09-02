Fallout 76 Milepost Zero update is coming tomorrow, but its central feature is not

The Fallout 76 Milepost Zero update is coming tomorrow (September 3, 2024) as scheduled, but one of its highlight features, the Caravans, got derailed. In Fallout's post-apocalyptic atompunk world, residents are forced to revert to old survival methods, including scavenging for resources, building small settlements, and traveling in caravans to trade wares between settlements. Unfortunately, vault dwellers of Appalacia will have to stay off that hustle for a few more weeks, as the buildable caravans are not making it into the title until late September.

Earlier this week, Bethesda announced that you will have to re-download the game to install the update. Naturally, players worried that this could heavily affect their saved files or even corrupt them.

Now with the delay, the concerns regarding this update have increased tenfold. In this article, we have shared everything we know about the feature delay in the Fallout 76 Milepost Zero update.

What is delayed in the Fallout 76 Milepost Zero update?

The Brahmins are still loading up (Image via Bethesda)

According to the initial announcements for this update, Bethesda was planning to introduce a new "Caravan" system in the game. Previously, the Caravans and Merchant routes were only operated by NPCs.

However, with the new update, players would have had the opportunity to make their own Caravan Outpost and travel throughout the map. Unfortunately, with an official announcement, the devs shared that the Caravans feature will not be added in the upcoming update.

On the official subreddit for Fallout 76, Bethesda shared that although the Milepost Zero update will be released as planned, the Caravan Outpost feature will be added to the game "later next month!".

The wording of this announcement has left the community confused since "later next month" indicates that an official release date for the launch of caravans has not yet been finalized.

Although the Caravans are delayed, there's still a lot to look forward to in the upcoming Fallout 76 Milepost Zero update. There will be a new legendary crafting system, combat rebalances, and more.

Unfortunately, there isn't an official explanation as to why the Caravan was delayed. Hence, until it is added to the game, players will need to spend their time exploring the other content in the Milepost Zero Update.

