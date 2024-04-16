Fallout 76: 10 beginner tips to get you started

Beginner tips for Fallout 76 comprise a variety of gameplay strategies, spanning from obvious to less-than-obvious tactics that will aid you in navigating this post-apocalyptic wasteland. Amid the ongoing free-to-play week commemorating the successful debut of the Amazon Prime show, numerous newcomers are experiencing the game for the first time.

If you are new to the game, these beginner tips will ensure a smoother experience as you embark on this adventure.

Ten most important beginner tips for Fallout 76

1) Thoroughly explore the starting zone before progressing further

The Forest region in-game (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

As you begin the game, you'll find yourself in the Forest region, where you'll have access to ample supplies of food, water, and chems necessary for survival. Take your time to explore this area thoroughly before venturing forth to ensure you can handle enemies of higher levels without depleting your resources quickly.

2) Turn on Pacifist Mode

Pacifist Mode in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Activate Pacifist Mode to prevent unnecessary conflicts. Without this mode enabled, you're susceptible to being quickly defeated and losing your valuable resources. With Pacifist Mode active, you'll take reduced damage from other players' attacks, allowing you to escape from potentially dangerous situations more easily.

3) Avoid selling outfits obtained from events, main story, and side quests

The Reinhart's Jumpsuit from Burning Love Challenge event (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Don't sell the outfits obtained from missions. These items drop only once per run, and you won't have another opportunity to acquire them. Keep them safely stored in your stash box.

4) Ensure you have the appropriate perks before crafting items in the game

The Chemist, Ammosmith, and Super Duper perks (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Before crafting, make sure you have the right perks to maximize your output. The Chemist perk in Intelligence doubles your chem production. The Ammosmith perk in Agility significantly boosts your ammo crafting. Finally, the Super Duper perk in Luck provides a chance to double each crafted item in the game.

5) Collect everything

A locked chest (Image via Bethesda Game Studios || CorruptTM/YouTube)

Collect everything you come across, including healing items, weapons, armor, ammunition, and food items. Even if you don't need something right away, you can always sell or scrap it later on.

6) Get the Scrapper perk in Intelligence to obtain more components

The Scrapper perk in-game (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Adding to the previous beginner tips in Fallout 76, consider investing in the Scrapper perk in Intelligence before scrapping items. This perk significantly boosts the amount of resources acquired and enhances the chances of obtaining rarer mods when scrapping weapons or armor.

7) Delay modding your equipment until later in the game for better efficiency

Modifying a weapon (Image via Bethesda Game Studios || MrMattyPlays/YouTube)

Avoid modding weapons and armor until you reach around level 20. Modifying them before that point can be a waste of resources.

8) Sneak attacks provide a considerable advantage during combat

Utilizing certain perks can grant you invincibility while crouching (Image via Bethesda Game Studios || Angry Turtle/YouTube)

Hitting enemies while hidden or from a distance significantly boosts the amount of damage inflicted. So, use stealth during combat whenever feasible to swiftly deal with enemies.

9) Avoid squandering resources by constructing excessively large CAMPs

A Construction and Assembly Mobile Platform (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Keep your CAMPs compact. Since you'll be on the move frequently in the beginning, avoid wasting resources on constructing large buildings with no purpose.

10) Join a Casual team for bonus Intelligence and experience

A Casual Team in the game (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Joining a Public Team, particularly a Casual Team, will boost your Intelligence by +1 for every member of the party, up to four members. Additionally, you'll receive increased experience gain.

As mentioned earlier, Fallout 76 is currently free to play to celebrate the release of the show. So, if you want to try out the game, now is the perfect opportunity.

