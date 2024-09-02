Fallout 76 Milepost Zero update will require a full redownload of the game

With Fallout 76 Milepost Zero just around the corner, fans will have to brace themselves for a full game redownload. According to Bethesda, this is part of its repackaging effort that aims to reduce the game's file size. Note that the current game version sits at over 100 GB, which is clearly taking up a significant amount of space.

Fallout 76 Milepost Zero will roll out on September 3, 2024, featuring content that builds upon the Skyline Valley update. Expect fresh and revamped content including the Outpost mechanic, Legendary Crafting, new quests with the Blue Ridge Caravan Company, and more.

Fallout 76 Milepost Zero requires a full game redownload

If you are one of those eagerly waiting for Fallout 76 Milepost Zero, you may want to know that you will need to reinstall the game to access the update. On September 30, 2024, Bethesda broke the news through its @BethesdaSupport X account.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The X post said:

"On Tuesday, September 3 at 10 AM ET/9 AM CT, @Fallout 76 will be going offline to apply the Milepost Zero update! This update will require a full redownload of the entire game due to a repackaging effort which will make the overall game size smaller."

This means that players will have to uninstall the game and reinstall it to make way for the new update. While it's good news for those hoping for a smaller file size, fans with poor internet connectivity will have to suffer for a while before they get to play the new game.

It is unclear whether the repackaging effort will fix in-game crashing issues, but fans are hopeful. For more details on the Milepost Zero update for Fallout 76, check this article.

Check these Fallout 76 news and updates here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback