Fallout 76: Everything new in the Milepost Zero update

Fallout 76 has a brand-new update coming on September 3, 2024: Milepost Zero. The purpose of this update appears to help flesh out the area that was introduced in the Skyline Valley expansion. With it comes a wealth of balance adjustments and new quests, and generally focused on the Blue Ridge Caravan Company. If you’ve wanted to run your own Outpost in the Fallout world, this MMO update is what you need.

Another major feature of Fallout 76 Milepost Zero is that Legendary Crafting also got a significant overhaul. Some of the more frustrating parts of the system were removed or fixed, allowing for a more enjoyable experience. Thankfully, players won’t have to wait long as it’s available on the PTS (Public Test Server) right now.

Note: Anything specific in this article could change before the Milepost Zero launch in September.

Milepost Zero in Fallout 76 features a new Outpost mechanic

Milepost Zero is the home to the new Outpost mechanic (Image via Bethesda Softworks|| YouTube//@Fargassier)

The Milepost Zero update for Fallout 76 helps build upon what Skyline Valley already put in place. Focused on the Blue Ridge Caravan Company, players will be able to take part in some fantastic new content and quests. Among the new content is the Outpost system. This will be revealed through the Milepost Zero location itself.

Players will be able to customize and run their very own outpost, applying whatever decorations and vendors they’ve unlocked. This will of course be different from player-built bases. This will no doubt be unlocked via a quest at Milepost Zero itself.

Legendary Crafting received a major overhaul in Milepost Zero

You can now scrap Legendary gear to try and pick up Mod boxes, and Legendary Scrips (Image via Bethesda Softworks|| YouTube/@Angry Turtle)

Earlier this summer Bethesda began testing some of the features surrounding a Legendary Crafting overhaul in Fallout 76 Milepost Zero. However, one important part of this was met with serious fan backlash: Another currency (legendary particles). Instead, the system will use Legendary Scrips, which are used to purchase Legendary items in the first place, from Purveyor Murmrgh.

Players will be able to craft a wide assortment of amazing Legendary items, such as the Kaboom, Blue Ridge Branding Iron, Cryptid Jawbone Knife, Cultist Piercer, Elder’s Mark, Holy Fire, Luca’s Switchblade, and Ogua Gauntlet. Through this system overhaul, players will be able to use their Legendary Scrips to craft specific Legendary Mods. The hope is that these improvements will take some of the chaos and frustration out of the current system.

New quests are on the way in Fallout 76’s Milepost Zero update

If you see the Brahmin head, it's time to join the Caravan Drive (Image via Bethesda Softworks|| YouTube/@T0nik)

There are at least one known new quests coming in Fallout 76 Milepost Zero: A Bump in the Road. However, it does unlock a new Public Event: Caravan: Skyline Drive. A Bump in the Road is a Level 20 side quest, which will begin at Stony Man Lookout. It will be a relatively simple side quest but will require you to invest caps into the Milepost Zero branch of the Blue Ridge Caravan Company.

It will also lead to you completing Caravan: Skyline Drive, and thus, unlocks a new public event. It’s connected to Milepost Zero’s Caravan functionality. Players will head to the Brahmin Head icon on their map, and guide the caravan down the road.

There will be enemies as well as environmental hazards to overcome. The environmental hazards could get logs out of the road, to aid another caravan. When players get to the dropbox at the end, the event will wrap up. While there are plenty of enemy types players might see (Cultists, Liberators, Lost, Blood Eagles, Bloat Flies, et cetera), there are also boss-type enemies that can spawn: Deathclaws, Honey beasts, and Yao guai.

Players will be able to vote on their favorite CAMPs in Fallout 76 Milepost Zero

Is your CAMP exceptional? Show it off to the world! (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@DTDGamer)

Alongside other major overhauls and updates, Fallout 76 Milepost Zero will let players submit their CAMP designs for a public vote. Then, players can leave likes/vote on what design is their favorite. It’s unknown if there is any sort of reward for this vote, other than seeing what style is the most popular on your server. It could also lead players to ideas on how to improve their own CAMPs.

Fallout 76 Milepost Zero launches on September 3, 2024. At this time, it’s unknown what time the update will officially begin, but it’s likely to be at the Daily Reset of the servers. This update will feature a great deal of other changes to the game, including a combat rebalance focused around fire and poison damage.

