Fallout 76: All new locations in Skyline Valley, explored

Fallout 76 Skyline Valley was first announced to the public at the same time as the Duel with the Devil seasonal content in March 2024. As promised, the Skyline Valley Map was released in early June. This new map resides in the southern part at the end of the game's map. That said, there are quite a few locations added to the Skyline Valley Map.

In this article, we explore all the new locations that will be coming with the Skyline Valley update in Fallout 76.

How many new locations does Fallout 76: Skyline Valley add to the map?

The new Skyline Valley map in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

The Skyline Valley update was only available on the Test Server in April and May. During this time, some areas were added, others removed, and many changes were made throughout the testing period. Thus, there is a possibility that some locations may not be released yet. However, as of now, Skyline Valley has added approximately 26 points of interest to the map in Fallout 76.

The new map also brings new enemies, like giant mutated North American turkeys called Thrashers and a trio of coordinated Robobrains named Storm Goliath. In a new event, you will get to fight with Storm Goliath robots and face various new enemies, including the Lost, who are electrified ghouls from the Vault 63.

Fallout 76 Skyline Valley map with all new locations and points of interest

All new locations and points of interest coming with the Skyline Valley update (Image via Bethesda Gaming Studios)

1) Dark Hollow Manor

Dark Hollow Manor is a large house surrounded by a ravine and filled with Feral Lost Ghouls in Fallout 76. There's a strange red portal in the sky causing bad weather. Inside, there's not much except a painting, possibly of the manor's owner. In the basement, there’s a lift that leads to Hugo Stolz, a Lost Ghoul and overseer of Vault 63, who is part of new quests.

2) Rapidan Camp

Rapidan Camp was once a Presidential vacation house, but it is now filled with aggressive Mister Handies and a friendly robot named Gumly, who talks about what happened there. There’s also a ‘Special Agent’ Assaultron near a Vertibird.

3) Camp Liberty

This looks like a communist camp with a shooting range where soldiers were used as targets. It has well-armed enemies, vending machines, and workbenches. There's also a small island with a new boss creature called the Komi Bear.

4) Hawksbill Weather Station

Hawksbill Weather Station is a large station with a vertebrate you can enter but not pilot. It is a big multi-level base full of robots. You can start the Neurological Warfare event here by dropping a nuke, which brings out the Storm Goliaths. There's a secret Fallout 76 Vault 63 meteorological site accessible through a trick with the map.

5) Three Ponds

Three Ponds is a beautiful spot with several small pools and waterfalls. It's a peaceful place to explore and has beautiful scenery.

6) Shenandoah Visitor Center

The Shenandoah Visitor Center opened up in May. Inside, there’s a locked door needing a Visitor's Center Key. Although the main building isn't accessible, it might be important for future quests. There's a connection to the old Cremora Mines. A note in the Old Cremora Mines mentions a password and the Mothman cult, hinting at mysteries to solve.

7) Ranger Station Bunker

At the Ranger Station Bunker, you’ll meet Kevin the Park Ranger. There's a small radio tower and a cabin at the North of the TM3 substation. There’s also a tunnel that leads to a locked door at the Shenandoah Visitor Center, suggesting more content to come.

8) Makeout Point

Makeout Point is a scenic overlook with skeletons and notes left behind by past visitors. This place has a foggy atmosphere and reddish sky. It offers a beautiful yet haunting view in Fallout 76.

9) Johnson's Acre

Johnson’s Acre is a base for the Cult of the Mothman. It’s full of enemies but also has lots of loot and resources, along with various workbenches for crafting.

10) Hemlock Springs Dump

Hemlock Springs Dump is a dangerous, toxic area filled with radiation barrels and Mirelurks. It requires careful navigation due to the high radiation levels.

11) Thunder Mountain Substation TM-03

Thunder Mountain Substation TM-03 is a large power tower where the "Dangerous Pastimes" Fallout 76 event takes place. You need to collect harvester parts and fight electrified enemies and a boss hermit crab.

12) Research Site Rhineland

Research Site Rhineland has a lightning harvester and is populated by Lost enemies. It's a place of both danger and rewards.

13) High Knob Lookout

High Knob Lookout is an outpost for Blood Eagles with a tall tower you can climb. From the tower, you can survey the area and discover nearby locations.

14) Grindstone Arch

Grindstone Arch is a beautiful natural stone bridge now infested with mutants. Among them is a Behemoth, making it a challenging spot to clear. Fallout 76 Grindstone Arch has many small rooms to explore.

15) Research Site Saxony

Research Site Saxony is full of Super Mutants and has another lightning harvester called the Lightning Harvester Terminal, which is possibly linked to the Thunder Mountain substation TM3. Players need to fight through enemies to explore the site.

16) Old Cremora Mines

Old Cremora Mines are underground and controlled by the Cult of the Mothman. At the southwestern part of Skyline Valley in Fallout 76, there's a hidden note with a password connected to the Shenandoah Visitor Center.

17) Naked Creek

Naked Creek is an abandoned base with a cooking station and lots of bodies. It’s usually inhabited by Thrashers, giant mutant turkeys.

18) Big Meadows Gas Well

Big Meadows Gas Well is a large mining facility in Fallout 76 with many Mole Miners and Radscorpions around. It offers valuable resources but is dangerous. There's a foreman terminal inside one of the cabins.

19) Old Rag Lookout

Old Rag Lookout has a tower you can climb to survey the area. It helps unlock nearby map markers.

20) Slumber Mill Motel

Slumber Mill Motel is a nice-looking motel, good for a short stay. It is overrun by the Lost and linked to a cut quest involving Vault 65 engineering. The place includes an unusable basement lift and Vault gear.

21) Trading Post

The Trading Post is a hub where you can meet Murry, a Mister Handy vendor. There are workbenches, vending machines, and a stash here.

22) South River Bridge

South River Bridge has only a little content barring a bridge at the moment. It may be used for future content in Fallout 76.

23) Stony Man Lookout

Stony Man Lookout is an outpost for mutants with a tall, inaccessible tower and cabins filled with meat. It has a survey tower to unlock surrounding map points and is also a Super Mutant base.

24) Research Site Bavaria

Research Site Bavaria has another lightning harvester. It’s a place to explore and learn more about the harvesters.

25) Shining Creek Cavern

Shining Creek Cavern is a large underground area with Lost and mutated creatures. It connects to parts of Vault 63 and has locked doors requiring keys.

26) Abandoned Convoy

The Abandoned Convoy is a Super Mutant base with derelict cars and debris. It has an open area with radiated deer and a sign indicating deer used to live here. The base offers combat challenges and loot for Fallout 76 players.

