Fallout 76: Where to get screws

Fallout 76 Screws are necessary to repair, modify, and craft weapons and armor. While you cannot directly find screws, there are many items that can be used to obtain them. While these items are scattered across the map, there are certain locations that contain them in large quantities. You can scrap these items to make a large number of screws.

This article takes a look at the items that can be used to find screws and the best locations.

Farming screws in Fallout 76

Players can use various items, like desk fans and typewriters, to get their hands on screws (Bethesda Game Studios)

Here's a list of all the items that can provide screws in Fallout 76:

Accordion

Acoustic guitar

Antique globe

Banjo

Bulk screws

Carlisle typewriter

Chez Vivi typewriterCut content

Clipboard

Clean globe

Clean pepper mill

Desk fan

Drumstick

Flute

Giddyup Buttercup

Giddyup Buttercup body

Globe

Handcuffs

Harmonica

Hot plate

Hubcap

Loose screws

Mini nuke stabilizer fins

Mouth harp Cut content

New toy car

New toy truck

Office desk fan

Peppermill

Portable fuel tank

Restored desk fan

Scrap Assaultron head

Silver locket

Snare drum

Souvenir toy car

Steel guitar

Tongs

Toy car

Toy truck

Triangle

Trumpet

Typewriter

Violin

Violin bow

Here are some of the best locations to farm them:

Find through Wendigos: Wendigos can be found in various locations. You can kill these beasts to get five to 15 screws.

Sugar Grove: The broken building in Sugar Grove has multiple desk fans and antique globes that can be used to acquire Screws.

National Radio Astronomy Research Center: You can head south of Sugar Grove to find the old National Radio Astronomy Research Center building. The structure has an abundance of typewriters, antique globes, and desk fans that can be used to get screws.

Charleston Capitol Building: The Capitol building is located on the eastern side of Charleston. Here, you will find various typewriters and desk fans that can be used to get screws. The city also has other buildings that contain these items.

Abandoned Bog Town: You can find multiple typewriters, antique globes, and desk fans throughout Abandoned Bog Town. You can visit the tallest building in this town to find these items in abundance.

How to get screws in Fallout 76

Players can use the Workbench to turn Scraps into Screws (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

After visiting all the locations and collecting the items that can provide Fallout 76 screws, head over to a Workbench. These Workbenches can be found in various places. You can use them to scrap all the items you have collected and get various objects instead, including screws. To operate a Workbench, you must walk to it until "SCRAP ITEMS" pops up. Then click on it and press "ACCEPT" to turn the junk into usable in-game items.

