Fallout 76: Where to get screws

Fallout 76 Screws are necessary to repair, modify, and craft weapons and armor. While you cannot directly find screws, there are many items that can be used to obtain them. While these items are scattered across the map, there are certain locations that contain them in large quantities. You can scrap these items to make a large number of screws.
This article takes a look at the items that can be used to find screws and the best locations.
Farming screws in Fallout 76
Here's a list of all the items that can provide screws in Fallout 76:
- Accordion
- Acoustic guitar
- Antique globe
- Banjo
- Bulk screws
- Carlisle typewriter
- Chez Vivi typewriterCut content
- Clipboard
- Clean globe
- Clean pepper mill
- Desk fan
- Drumstick
- Flute
- Giddyup Buttercup
- Giddyup Buttercup body
- Globe
- Handcuffs
- Harmonica
- Hot plate
- Hubcap
- Loose screws
- Mini nuke stabilizer fins
- Mouth harp Cut content
- New toy car
- New toy truck
- Office desk fan
- Peppermill
- Portable fuel tank
- Restored desk fan
- Scrap Assaultron head
- Silver locket
- Snare drum
- Souvenir toy car
- Steel guitar
- Tongs
- Toy car
- Toy truck
- Triangle
- Trumpet
- Typewriter
- Violin
- Violin bow
Here are some of the best locations to farm them:
Find through Wendigos: Wendigos can be found in various locations. You can kill these beasts to get five to 15 screws.
Sugar Grove: The broken building in Sugar Grove has multiple desk fans and antique globes that can be used to acquire Screws.
National Radio Astronomy Research Center: You can head south of Sugar Grove to find the old National Radio Astronomy Research Center building. The structure has an abundance of typewriters, antique globes, and desk fans that can be used to get screws.
Charleston Capitol Building: The Capitol building is located on the eastern side of Charleston. Here, you will find various typewriters and desk fans that can be used to get screws. The city also has other buildings that contain these items.
Abandoned Bog Town: You can find multiple typewriters, antique globes, and desk fans throughout Abandoned Bog Town. You can visit the tallest building in this town to find these items in abundance.
How to get screws in Fallout 76
After visiting all the locations and collecting the items that can provide Fallout 76 screws, head over to a Workbench. These Workbenches can be found in various places. You can use them to scrap all the items you have collected and get various objects instead, including screws. To operate a Workbench, you must walk to it until "SCRAP ITEMS" pops up. Then click on it and press "ACCEPT" to turn the junk into usable in-game items.
