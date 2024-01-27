Where to find Gulpers in Fallout 76

In Fallout 76, Gulpers are aggressive mutated salamanders that like staying on trees and can drop down to ambush you. Gulpers are hard to kill as they can dodge bullets while rushing you and have a passive ability to regenerate health. When attacked, you can either kill it using weapons at your disposal or enter a house. Players can kill these creatures to obtain loot or complete daily and weekly challenges.

Finding Gulpers in Fallout 76 can be exhausting if you don't know where to look. That said, this article explains where you can locate these creatures and their uses.

Best location for Gulpers in Fallout 76

Gulpers are found throughout the Mire and the Cranberry Bog (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

While Gulper can be found in various locations of the post-apocalyptic Appalachia, some spots have them in abundance. These creatures like living in areas near water or well-forested spots. Here are some of the spots where you can find these monsters.

Gulper Lagoon: Gulper Lagoon is surrounded by a lot of trees. You can always find four or more Gulpers around the water in this location.

Gulper Lagoon is surrounded by a lot of trees. You can always find four or more Gulpers around the water in this location. Dyer Chemical: After reaching Dyer Chemical, you can travel North or South to find multiple Gulpers walking around.

After reaching Dyer Chemical, you can travel North or South to find multiple Gulpers walking around. Dolly Sods Campground: Located in the Mire region of the Appalachia, Dolly Sods Campground has a chance of spawning Gulpers. However, players should note that this is not a guaranteed spawn location.

Located in the Mire region of the Appalachia, Dolly Sods Campground has a chance of spawning Gulpers. However, players should note that this is not a guaranteed spawn location. Treetops: Treetops is located in the Mire region and has multiple trees that Gulpers like to hang from. The large forest is teeming with these monsters.

Treetops is located in the Mire region and has multiple trees that Gulpers like to hang from. The large forest is teeming with these monsters. Pylon V-13: Located in the Cranberry Bog region of the Appalachia, it has a chance of spawning Gulpers.

What do Gulpers in Fallout 76 drop?

In Fallout 76, Gulpers can drop Gulper Innards. You can eat them raw to satisfy hunger or cook them to avoid diseases. Gulpers can also drop various junks, which can be scraped to get multiple valuable items.

They have numerous forms and can drop various items upon dying. Remains like Nuclear material, Glowing meat, and Glowing blood can be acquired from the Glowing Gulper, while the Acidic gulper gland can be obtained from the Acidic Gulper.

Where is Gulper Lagoon in Fallout 76?

Gulpers Lagoon is located near Ella Ame's Bunker (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Gulper Lagoon is made up of a river that flows downhill and accumulates to make a lagoon. It is located in the Mire region. You can reach the Gulper Lagoon by either fast-traveling or walking. The place is situated northeast of Ella Ame's Bunker.

To reach the Gulper Lagoon, you must first pass Dolly Sod's Campground, then Ella Ame's Bunker. After passing them, you'll find a pond surrounded by trees with Gulpers hanging on it and mountains on the other side.

Check out our other Fallout 76 guides:

Where to find Mirelurks || Best auto-rifle build || How to hack terminals || Where to find Opposums