Fallout 76: Best Armor sets for Ghoul build

It’s time for some of Fallout 76’s most mediocre armor to shine as the best for Ghoul builds going forward. There could be something else that will stand out for you later, depending on how you want to play, but the picks we’ve found tend to be generally agreed upon as the most ideal armor you could get right now.

Of course, at the end of the day, it’s all up to you what you equip and what you value on your armor as a Ghoul in Fallout 76. You may just keep using whatever you have equipped from previous gameplay in your pre-Ghoul days or may want to grind out something better. We’ve got a few picks you may want to consider.

What are the best possible armor sets for Ghoul builds in Fallout 76?

It’s finally time for both the Thorn Armor and Solar Armor to shine in Fallout 76 as ideal Ghoul armor. Why these, though? They feature decent abilities and almost no radiation resistance. We want to have as little radiation resistance as possible, to make sure we’re getting healed consistently from radiation in the wild, Gamma Guns, or whatever else we have.

I still think Power Armor has a place, even if it's not the best for radiation healing (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

However, I do want to include Power Armor as an honorable mention. Sure, it does have more Radiation Resistance, which isn’t ideal for you as a Ghoul player in Fallout 76, but it’s still arguably some of the best gear in the game and not something to sniff at.

If you can place your base relatively near some radiation, this could work by setting up your Power Armor Chassis there, getting your Glow Meter full, and then suiting up. However, there are ways to get more value, for less work.

Thorn Armor (Feral Ghouls/Melee)

Thorn Armor is amazing if you're going to go Melee Ghoul/Feral (Image via Bethesda Softworks/@Angry Turtle)

Thorn Armor is going to be the best for Fallout 76’s Feral Ghouls/Melee Ghouls going forward, and I’m not the only one who thinks so. It tends to be the agreed-upon best pick. Sure, it has low Ballistic/Energy Resistance, but you can use mods/et cetera to improve that if you feel the need.

This Scout Armor can only be found in two places, though. That’s one thing that can make it vexing if you haven’t completed the Vault 94 quest chain. You need access to Reg Stone inside.

He’ll sell you the blueprints for Gold Bullion. Conversely, you can also find Minerva, the Wandering Gold Bullion trader, who may sell it to you cheaper. Look for her at the Foundation, The Crater, or Fort Atlas — wear a disguise if you’re a Ghoul though, just in case. Here are the set bonuses for Thorn Armor in Fallout 76:

Melee attackers suffer 125 Bleed damage over 5 seconds.

Melee attacks cause 250 Bleed damage over 10 seconds.

+15 reduced detection chance.

Generate 5% less noise while sneaking.

Just look at that incredible bonus bleed damage! Couple that with Ghouls’ baseline +150% unarmed melee damage, and you will have an absolute mad killing machine as a Feral Ghoul. That, and the almost complete lack of Radiation Resistance makes it a perfect fit.

Solar Armor

The Solar Armor's a solid pick all around, especially if you plan to group up (Image via Bethesda Softworks/@Naked Vault Dweller)

Just like the Thorn Armor in Fallout 76, you must have access to Reg Stone or Minerva to unlock the Solar Armor. Either NPC will sell you the blueprints to make this Scout Armor.

I already think the Solar Armor is a solid choice for regular players. If you often find yourself grouping, it’s even better for you since it has almost no Radiation Resistance. The special ability this armor provides is - while above 60% health, the equipped player and nearby teammates will regenerate 4 health per second.

While that doesn’t sound like too much, it definitely adds up. Plus, you can use Perks like Friendly Fire and Team Medic, or the Empath mutation potentially. This isn’t for a Feral Ghoul, certainly, and you do have to keep high health — so a high Glow Meter makes this incredibly simple. While I like Thorn Armor more, Solar Armor is more practical for more builds than just a Feral Melee player.

