Fallout 76 Ultracite Terror boss guide: Mechanics, tips, and tricks

The Ultracite Terror in Fallout 76 is a colossal, venomous snake boss introduced in the Gleaming Depths update. Once a pet snake named Butch, it was mutated by Enclave experiments involving Ultracite and Ultragenesis, resulting in its current monstrous form. It serves as the final boss of the Gleaming Depths raid.

In this guide, we have shared everything you will need to know about defeating the Ultracite Terror in Fallout 76.

How to defeat the Ultracite Terror boss in Fallout 76

Use the right build to make quick work of the boss (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

To defeat the Ultracite Terror in the most efficient way possible, you will need a minimum of three players, each equipped with identical builds. These builds must focus on maximizing damage output and exploiting the Revenant perk. Equip the Revenant perk, which grants a 50% damage bonus for 2 minutes when a teammate revives you.

Combine this with a bloodied build to amplify damage at low health. Use mutations such as Adrenal Reaction for increased damage, Speed Demon for faster movement, and Eagle Eyes to enhance critical hits.

Legendary perks should prioritize critical hit regeneration and damage. In addition, the Stranger in Numbers perk boosts your stats when on a team of mutated players. Before starting the battle, intentionally die twice to let your teammates revive you and get the buff. Do the same for your mates.

Best equipment for the battle:

Equip a bloodied Gatling Plasma weapon with specific modifiers:

Bloodied increases damage as your health decreases.

increases damage as your health decreases. Rapid boosts fire rate.

boosts fire rate. VATS Optimized reduces VATS cost.

reduces VATS cost. Vipers Mod adds poison damage for a deadly damage-over-time effect.

For armor, use a full set of Strangler Heart Power Armor, which applies poison damage over time to weapon attacks. Enhance it with Limit Breaking Mods on limbs to reduce critical hit cost and a Rejuvenators Mod on the torso for survivability.

Use Big Guns Bobblehead, Overdrive, and Tesla Science Magazine #9 for damage boosts. Consume Blight Soup, Nuka-Cola Dark, Wine, and Company Tea to increase endurance and sustain AP regeneration.

Combat strategy

With the right build and setup, this boss will go down in seconds (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Once inside the Ultracite Terror's lair, engage the boss immediately. Use VATS to maximize critical hits, taking full advantage of the Limit Breaking Mods on your armor. The Strangler Heart armor set adds poison damage to your attacks, contributing to damage over time.

Focus fire on the Ultracite Terror to deplete its health quickly before it can retaliate. Its venomous attacks are deadly to bloodied builds, so avoid its area-of-effect attacks at all costs.

Stay mobile to dodge the Ultracite Terror's attacks and maintain consistent damage output. Use coffee to keep your AP levels high, allowing continuous VATS attacks. If a teammate falls, revive them promptly to maintain the team’s damage potential and reactivate the Revenant perk.

Rewards

Once the battle is over, you will get rewards for completing the Gleaming Depths raid, which includes an assortment of new weapons, skins, backpack mods, Vulcan Power Armor parts, and plans for trophies.

