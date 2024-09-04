How to get the Cold Shoulder Unique in Fallout 76 (and why you should use it)

The Cold Shoulder Unique in Fallout 76 is considered one of the best shotguns in the game. As hinted by its name, the weapon can deal Cryo (aka cold) damage and inflict a Freeze effect on enemies, slowing them down. Besides the special damage, it can also store more than twice as much ammo as other shotguns in the game.

According to Fallout 76 lore, the Cold Shoulder Unique was owned by Rip Daring. It was introduced to the game in the Mutation Invasion update. However, players can still obtain the weapon.

This article explains how you can obtain the Cold Shoulder Unique and and why it should be one of the primary weapons in your arsenal.

How to get the Cold Shoulder Unique in Fallout 76

Visit the shop of Giuseppe Della Ripa to get the plans (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

When the Cold Shoulder Unique was first introduced in Fallout 76, you could get the plans for it by progressing through the Scoreboard. However, currently, the plans for the weapon can be acquired using one method: buying it from a certain vendor.

The plans for the Cold Shoulder Unique are currently available for purchase at the shop of Giuseppe Della Ripa.

Giuseppe Della Ripa is a special vendor who doesn't trade using the usual currency, Caps, but only accepts a special currency called Stamps.

Stamps in Fallout 76 are much rarer than Caps and can only be acquired by completing Expeditions or reaching certain levels on the Scoreboard.

Why you should get the Cold Shoulder Unique in Fallout 76

Cold Shoulder could be your main weapon (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

As we mentioned earlier, the Cold Shoulder Unique in Fallout 76 can deal Cryo damage that can freeze enemies and slow them down. Other than the debuff, the weapon can also deal massive damage, especially to Cryptid enemies. One of its perks allows it to deal 50% more damage to all Cryptid enemies, including:

Flatwoods Monster

Grafton Monster

Blue Devil

Aliens

Mega Sloth

Mothman

Ogua

Sheepsquatch

Snallygaster

Wendigo

Cold Shoulder has a 4x ammo capacity perk and a much better range compared to other shotguns. The ammo that the weapon uses is quite cheap and can be easily acquired.

In conclusion, we can say that if you are looking for a shotgun that can not only debuff enemies but also deal massive damage consistently and is very accessible, then Cold Shoulder Unique in Fallout 76 is the best choice for you.

