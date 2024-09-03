Fallout 76 Season 18: All Season Page rewards, explored

Fallout 76 Season 18 begins today, and that means a wealth of new Seasonal Rewards to unlock. Like every season, some of the rewards on each tier are exclusive to people who subscribe to Fallout 1st. Even with that, there are plenty of great rewards, from Atoms (real-money currency), SCORE Boosts, and cosmetics that fit the current theme of the game.

As you complete in-game activities and events throughout Fallout 76 Season 18, you’ll gain S.C.O.R.E and subsequently ranks. While everything you do in the game goes towards this, you can also purchase ranks using real-money currency (Atoms). As with every season, for each rank you unlock, you’ll gain 25 tickets to use on items you’ve unlocked access to.

All possible rewards you can unlock during Fallout 76 Season 18

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fallout 76 Season 18 is titled “Country Road," which fits the Appalachian theme of Skyline Valley, and the current update, Milepost Zero. The current season begins on September 3, 2024, and is scheduled to end sometime in December 2024, although a date has not been confirmed at this time.

As you progress through Season 18 of Fallout 76, you’ll be able to unlock the following rewards with the tickets you accrue at each rank. The rewards in bold are only available to Fallout 1st subscription holders:

Page 1 (Rank 0) Rewards

Desperado Cowboy Hat (40), Rusted Paint (Hunting Rifle) (30), Sheriff Sign (20), Desperado Player Icon (10), Nuclear Keycard x5 (10), Cactus (35), Saloon Door Set (30), 5% S.C.O.R.E. Boost (0).

Page 2 (Rank 11) Rewards

Barn (50), Sheet Metal Barricade (45), Blue Ridge Armor Paint (Robot + Botsmith) (40), Gold Bullion x500 (10), Eyebot Helmet Player Icon (5), Caps x5000 (0), Rusted Excavator Power Armor Paint (50), Standing Windmill Generator (40), Tractor (20), Atoms x200 (10).

Page 3 (Rank 21)

Rusted T-45 Power Armor Paint (50), Raider Armor Workbench (40), Farm Wagon (25), Kill or Be Killed Sign (20), Atoms x200 (15), S.C.O.R.E. Booster x3 (10), Raider Boxing Ring (50), Wall Spikes (30), Super Mutant Super Sledge (10), Blue Ridge Paint (.44) (0).

Page 4 (Rank 29)

Blue Ridge Pit Stop Guard Post (50), Rusted T-51 Power Armor Paint (50), Blue Ridge Mr. Fuzzy Player Icon (10), Atoms x200 (0), Blue Ridge Machine Gun Turret Set (50), Blue Ridge Mr. Fuzzy Plushie (30), Re-Roller x5 (10).

Page 5 (Rank 36)

Watch Tower (50), Rusted T-60 Power Armor Paint (50), Stamps x10 (10), Gatling Gun Player Icon (10), Blue Ridge Photomode Frame (0), Blue Ridge Paint (Gatling Gun), 10% S.C.O.R.E. Boost (15), Atoms x200 (10).

Page 6 (Rank 43)

Rusted Ultracite Power Armor Paint (50), Stop Sign Paint (30), Gas Awning (25), Wagon Player Icon (10), Legendary Scrip x300 (10), Lunchboxes x5 (10), Small Flatbed (20), Atoms x200 (10), Scout’s Banner x5 (10), Rusted Paint (Minigun) (0).

Page 7 (Rank 43)

Vault-Tec Train Car (50), Blue Ridge Secret Service Armor Paint (45), Blue Ridge Secret Service Unerarmor (35), Perk Card Pack (10), Blue Ridge Paint (Laser Rifle), Beehive (Black & Yellow) (55), Rusted X-01 Power Armor Paint (45), Atoms x200 (10).

Page 8 (Rank 53)

Blue Ridge Civil Engineer Armor Paint (45), Skyline Valley Snowglobe Display Case (30), Blacksmith Sign (20), Hanging Cauldron (15), Caps x5000 (10), Rusted Paint (Handmade Rifle) (20), Stamps x10 (10), 10% S.C.O.R.E. Boost (0).

Page 9 (Rank 59)

Rusted T-65 Power Armor Paint (50), Mountain Stein (25), Atoms x200 (150, Destroyed Wagon (0), Brewing Vat (60).

Page 10 (Rank 72)

Rusted Hellcat Power Armor Paint (50), Blue Ridge Recon Armor Paint (45), Gunsmith Sign (20), Re-Roller x5 (10), BLue Ridge Infantry Uniform and Hood (30), S.C.O.R.E. Booster x3 (10), Atoms x200 (10), Blue RIdge Logo Player Icon (0).

Page 11 (Rank 79)

Backpack Display (50), Rusted Paint (Tesla Rifle) (30), Framed Country Roads Wall Art (25), Atoms x200 (0), Rusted Union Power Armor Paint (50), Gold Bullion x500 (10), Lunchboxes x5 (10).

Page 12 (Rank 92)

Roadside Warrior Power Armor Paint (80), Blue Ridge Scout Armor Paint (45), Road Sign Photomode Frame (15), Atoms x200, Mystery magazine Package x3 (10), Perk Coins x50 (10), Corroded Concrete Kit (100), Graffiti Stop Sign Paint (40), Mystery Bobblehead x3 (10), Roadside Warrior Player Icon (0).

In addition to the basic tiers, there’s also a series of Bonus Rewards for Fallout 76 players in Season 18. However, if you want the rewards on Bonus Page 2, you need to have also claimed 70 previous season rewards.

If you haven’t done that, you can still unlock the Page 1 Bonus Rewards. While most of the rewards are themed around the current season/content, some of these allow you to take advantage of the new legendary crafting changes.

Bonus Rewards Page 1 (Rank 100)

Raider Lodge (200), Wall-Mounted Walkway (140), The Sicilian Espresso Machine (140), Rusted Machine Gun Turret Set (130), Blue Ridge Vending Machine (130), Reinforced Farm Wagon (130), Telephone Pole Power Connectors (120), Blue Ridge Beer Keg Set (120), Gangplank Ramp Stairs (100), Pillar Display (100).

Bonus Rewards Page 2 (Rank 150)

Atoms x100 (250, Basic Repair Kit x5 (75), Carry Weight Booster x5 (75), Gold Bullion x100 (75), Legendary Modules x10 (75), Legendary Scrip x100 (75), Lunchboxes x5 (75), Mystery Bobblehead x3 (&5), Perk Coins x25 975), Scout’s Banner x5).

Check out our other Fallout 76 guides

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback