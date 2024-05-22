Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail Editions comparison and pre-order bonuses

Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail is almost here, bringing various new content and improvements. The 7.0 update has been anticipated for a long time, with an official announcement in the PAX East Panel, Square Enix finally dropped information about the new update and expansion.

Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail will bring major changes to the game. It will add new jobs, regions, visual improvements, and more. According to the official announcement, the expansion will come in three variants: Standard, Digital Collector, and Collector. There is also a special Collector’s Box variant. Keep reading to get detailed information about each of these editions.

Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail edition details

Gift yourself an expertly crafted viper (Image via Square Enix)

Standard Edition

The Standard Edition of Dawntrail is the base version of the expansion. It includes the following:

Access to the Dawntrail expansion content

Early access to the expansion, starting on June 28, 2024 , for those who pre-order

, for those who pre-order You can access Shadowbringers and Endwalker expansions if you haven't bought them previously

The ability to play the new content from Dawntrail

The Standard Edition does not include any physical goods or in-game items beyond the standard digital content.

Digital Collector's Edition

The Digital Collector's Edition of Dawntrail includes all the content from the Standard Edition, plus:

A code for the expansion

In-game items inspired by Final Fantasy 9, including an Ark Mount, a Wind-up Garnet minion, and a Chocobo Brush

These items will be granted upon the DLC's release in early July

The Digital Collector's Edition does not include any physical goods.

Collector's Edition

The Collector's Edition of Dawntrail includes all the content from the Digital Collector's Edition, plus:

A physical art box with Dawntrail artwork by Yoshitaka Amano

A cloth map of Final Fantasy XIV's world

A journal for documenting adventures

Pens for writing

A nine-inch Warrior of Light statue

A digital copy of the expansion

The Collector's Edition is the most comprehensive version of Dawntrail, offering both digital and physical goods.

Collector’s Box

Collector’s Box contains:

Dawntrail Special Art Box

Viper Figure

Adventurer’s Cloth Map

the Unending Journey

Adventurer’s Pen Case

But keep in mind that this edition doesn’t contain a copy of Dawntrail, in-game bonus items, and pre-order bonuses. This edition is best suited for players who already own a copy of the expansion and just want the collector goods.

Pre-order bonuses of Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail

Pre-order bonuses of the expansion (Image via Square Enix)

All editions of Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail, except the Collector's Box, include early access to the expansion. This allows players to start playing Dawntrail on June 28, 2024, before the official release on July 2, 2024. Additionally, players who pre-order Dawntrail will receive in-game items such as the Wind-up Zidane minion and Azeyma's Earrings, which provide bonuses like increased EXP earned when defeating enemies.