Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail: 5 major changes coming with this update

Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail is the next major expansion for Square Enix’s hit MMORPG, and with it comes a ton of features and improvements. While we know very little of the story, there are some things that we do right now - new classes, features, mechanical upgrades, and things of that nature. We will highlight some of the biggest changes coming to the game later this year.

This isn’t an extensive list of everything on offer because there will undoubtedly be a huge list of class adjustments for both PVE and PVP content coming with the 7.0 update. We will focus on the bigger changes set to arrive in Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail when the game releases in July.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Major changes coming in Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail

1) Three new jobs: Pictomancer, Beast Tamer (Limited), and Viper

Pictomancers bring their art to life (Image via Square Enix)

At Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest London, Viper was the first class to be revealed for the Dawntrail expansion. Using a brand new dual-bladed sword, it’s reminiscent of Zidane Tribal’s weapon in Final Fantasy 9. Another job revealed at that event was the Limited Job of Beast Tamer. Similar to Blue Mage, it will be restricted.

In addition, a based on Final Fantasy 6’s Relm will also make an appearance: Pictomancer! Revealed during Fan Fest Tokyo, it will be a magical DPS class that will serve as a blend of support and damage dealer. Sorry, no new healers or tanks in this expansion.

2) New region to explore: Tural

Tural is a gorgeous place - it's the next stop for this MMO (Image via Square Enix)

Tural, also known as the “New World” to most of Eorzea, will be the playground of the Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail expansion. It’s located in the west and divided into two regions: Yok Tural in the south and Xak Tural in the north. Between the two is the City-State of Tuliyollal. It’s a gorgeous area which will be home to several familiar races.

It will also be home to several Allied Tribes, such as the PeluPelu and the Moblins. The area appears to have a very South American vibe to its aesthetic, with lush jungles and ancient cities to explore. There are also rumors of a legendary city of gold - though only time will tell if players find it.

3) Level cap increase to 100

A wealth of new attacks and abilities await players in Dawntrail (Image via Square Enix)

One of the biggest changes of course, is Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail’s level increase. Not all MMOs increase their level cap with every expansion, but Square Enix has so far. Now we’re at level 100, or we will be, once the story begins and players begin completing quests in the New World.

This also means a wealth of balance changes for most, if not all, classes, new abilities, and perhaps even class reworks. Either way, there will be a lot to look forward to as players level up their favorite jobs in Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail.

4) Now available on Xbox Series X|S consoles

Xbox players will be able to explore dungeons like this in the expansion (Image via Square Enix)

The Final Fantasy 14 open beta for Xbox consoles has already begun, and the Dawntrail expansion will launch on those consoles at the same time as it does everywhere else. This is the first time a Square Enix MMO has been playable on the Xbox since Final Fantasy 11 on the Xbox 360.

However, it will require an Xbox subscription, unlike PlayStation users, but that comes down to policy on Microsoft’s end and isn’t something that Square Enix has any control over. Fans on the Xbox platform can try the open beta out now.

5) Major graphical updates coming

A wide assortment of graphical updates are planned (Image via Square Enix)

While Final Fantasy 14 is already a very visually appealing MMO, the Dawntrail expansion is going to feature some major graphical overhauls. Character faces are going to be improved, as well as improved shadows, textures, and lighting. Realistic hair and fur are set to be changed, and more.

Fans can also look forward to many pieces of equipment with an option for a second dye color, offering even more customization options. In addition, Square Enix would give all players a free Vial of Fantasia, so they can change major details/races for their character, should they want to.

Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail releases on July 2, 2024, with an early access period beginning on June 28, 2024. It will be available on PCs, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 consoles.