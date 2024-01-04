Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest 2024 date: Where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Fan Fest 2024 is a live event held at the Tokyo Dome for Final Fantasy 14. During its course, fans from around the globe can gather and participate in a lot of enjoyable activities, including a meet-and-greet with the developers, The Primals Concert, cosplay competitions, and more. They will also get a preview of the title's upcoming expansion and further details about the new features, classes, and gameplay content.

The Fan Festival is a recurring event that takes place upon the conclusion of an expansion, where fans come together and reminisce about the emotional rollercoaster of the main storyline. It also serves as a precursor to the upcoming expansion, providing a sneak peek at what lies ahead.

This article provides details on where to watch the Keynote of Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest 2024 and lists everything expected for the title based on speculation.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are speculative and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest 2024 start date and where to watch

The Fan Fest for the upcoming expansion in Final Fantasy 14 is part of a tour that commenced in Las Vegas, North America, where Dawntrail was announced, alongside a teaser for this expansion. Naoki Yoshida, the Game Director, also hinted at one of the new classes in the title.

Subsequently, the European Fan Fest was held in London, United Kingdom, where the extended trailer for this expansion and the new Viper class were revealed.

The Japan Fan Fest is the final destination of this tour. It is scheduled to take place in Tokyo, Japan, from January 7, 2024, to January 8, 2024. All stage programs for Day 1 and Day 2 of this event will be broadcast on YouTube Live, Twitch, and Niconico Live. The exact timing of this livestream is not yet known. We will update this article as further details are revealed.

What to expect in Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest 2024

The full trailer of the upcoming expansion, Dawntrail, is expected to be shown at Fan Fest 2024. Along with this trailer, numerous details regarding this expansion and the upcoming patch 6.55 will also be revealed, which is scheduled to be released sometime after this Fan Fest.

Entering the realm of speculation, the following are the most probable announcements in Fan Fest 2024:

Release date of Dawntrail

Title Screen animation

Details on the graphical overhaul

Details on pre-orders for the expansion

Release date for Dawntrail Benchmark test

Live gameplay

Female Hrothgar showcase

Reveal of the new caster job

Reveal of the new limited job

Quality-of-life features

Details on the Final Fantasy 14 Xbox release

