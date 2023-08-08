Final Fantasy 14 Moonfire Faire 2023 guide - Start and end date for all regions, Phoenix Riser cosmetic, and more 

Final Fantasy 14’s next holiday event is the Moonfire Faire 2023. As this year is a celebration of the 10th year since A Realm Reborn, it’s a huge affair, with an incredible new cosmetic. It might not appeal to everyone in the fanbase, but it will certainly be a hit in Japan, as well as with fans of Tokusatsu programs like Kamen Rider, Super Sentai, and Ultraman. This outfit is known as the Phoenix Riser, and it will be available soon.

Here’s what fans need to know about Final Fantasy 14’s upcoming event. Thankfully, these events within Square Enix’s hit MMO only take a few moments to complete, so there’s zero grinding.

What are the start and end dates for Final Fantasy 14 Moonfire Faire 2023?

The Moonfire Faire 2023 will begin in Final Fantasy 14 on August 10, 2023, and end on August 26, 2023. However, the start time will be different, depending on which region you are in. We have various start and end times listed below, so you’ll know when you need to hop on and get to work. There's never been a better time to dive into Square Enix's hit MMORPG.

FF14 event start dates for all regions

US West: August 10, 1 AM PDT

August 10, 1 AM PDT US East: August 10, 4 AM EDT

August 10, 4 AM EDT UK: August 10, 9 AM BST

August 10, 9 AM BST Europe: August 10, 10 AM CEST

August 10, 10 AM CEST Australia: August 10, 7 PM AET

FF14 event end dates for all regions

US West: August 26, 8 AM PDT

August 26, 8 AM PDT US East: August 26, 11 AM EDT

August 26, 11 AM EDT UK: August 26, 4 PM BST

August 26, 4 PM BST Europe: August 26, 5 PM CEST

August 26, 5 PM CEST Australia: August 27, 2 AM AET

Where does the Final Fantasy 14 Moonfire Faire 2023 event begin in-game?

You can take part in the Moonfire Faire 2023 event in Final Fantasy 14 if you’re at least level 30, but it's easy to get started and reach that point. You also need access to the Limsa Lominsa capital city, as that is where the quest will unlock.

Speak to Mayaru Moyaru on the Limsa Lominsa Upper Decks (X: 11.5, Y: 13.8), and they will give you the quest you’ll need to complete. The actual mission will be simple, and will likely involve some manner of FATE or event to complete in order to claim your reward. In addition to the items from previous events, there’s the new Phoenix Riser to acquire.

What is the new Phoenix Riser cosmetic for Final Fantasy 14’s Moonfire Faire 2023?

Instead of a more beach-themed cosmetic, as is tradition with the Moonfire Faire in Final Fantasy 14, instead, we get something flashier. The Phoenix Riser is a full body costume, with a helmet that all races - including Viera - can wear.

Vmrct @vvmmrrcc

I LOVE IT.

#FinalFantasyXIV #moonfirefaire pic.twitter.com/KraJegptx6 twitter.com/FF_XIV_EN/stat… This Phoenix Riser just looks like Kamen Rider Kaixa, Kamen Rider Wizard Water Dragon, Zenkaizer and Ryûkendô had a baby.I LOVE IT.

Many fans have highlighted Tokusatsu body suits that it’s similar to - from specific Ultraman designs, Kamen Rider Wizard, Kamen Rider Kaixa, and several Super Sentai creations. The flashy red, white, and gold suit features a blue face plate mask and belt. It also has the “XIV” for FF14 designed into the body armor.

Interestingly enough, players can also dye this suit, so they can create incredible Gposes with their friends, utilizing the Ranger Pose emotes already in the game.

The Moonfire Faire 2023 begins on August 10, 2023, and will have players completing a short quest to unlock the incredible new Phoenix Riser outfit. They can find some of our FF14 Fan Fest highlights here.