Final Fantasy 14 update 6.45: Release date, new content, and more

Final Fantasy 14’s update 6.45 is coming this week - July 18, 2023. However, while the official patch notes have not been released, players know what to expect in this coming patch. The precise details may not be out yet, but you won’t have to wait long to see. We’re deep into the Endwalker expansion, and while you eagerly await to see what the next storyline is, we have some loose ends to tie up in this current story.

From new dungeons, weapon upgrades, and blue mage changes, there’s a lot to be excited about in Final Fantasy 14 update 6.45. We’ll go over all the major updates that will be coming to Square Enix’s hit MMORPG.

What’s coming in update 6.45 of Final Fantasy 14?

1) Blue Mage update

Blue Mages will receive new content in FF14 (Image via Square Enix)

The Blue Mage fans of Final Fantasy 14 are either the most patient, or most frustrated by now. In patch 6.45, their faith will be rewarded. Blue Mages are going to receive new job quests, gear, and best of all, spells! In addition, the level cap will go up to 80. While the details aren’t known yet, there will be plenty to see and do for the masters of monster magic.

2) Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures

"In the wake of further alien-related mishaps, Hildibrand and his crew are joined by the inspector's flat-featured clone, Brandihild. Thus reinforced, the group is even better equipped to find trouble as they continue digging into the whereabouts of PuPu's elusive friend."

Hildibrand has many more adventures to go on (Image via Square Enix)

The Hildibrand side quests are among the most fun things you can do in Final Fantasy 14. In addition, you must complete them if you want to upgrade your Manderville Relic Weapon in the Endwalker expansion.

3) Manderville Weapon/Splendorous Tools Update

Another quest for the Hildibrand and Splendorous Tools line is coming (Image via Square Enix)

Each expansion of Final Fantasy 14 has a relic weapon, and Endwalker even featured crafting relic tools. If you’re up to date on what you need to do for the Manderville Relic Weapon, you can take the next step in patch 6.45.

The same goes for the Splendorous Tools crafting gear. The next update will offer at least one more quest for both of these weapons, though it’s unclear if it will be the final step or not.

4) New Dungeons - Variant and Criterion

Mount Rokkon is home to these new dungeons in Final Fantasy 14 (Image via Square Enix)

The Variant and Criterion dungeons are challenging new areas for players to go through in Final Fantasy 14. The new dungeon, Mount Rokkon is the new Variant type. There’s also the Criterion dungeon in both Normal and Savage difficulties - Another Mount Rokkon.

However, you can unlock a gorgeous new mount for completing the Savage version of the dungeon, so it’s worth doing for that alone. If you’re looking for a challenge, head to these and bring all the skill you can muster.

FF14 update 6.45 drops on July 18, 2023, after the required maintenance ends. New spells, quests, and experiences all await fans of Square Enix’s MMO as the Endwalker expansion begins to wrap up.