Final Fantasy XIV announces All Saints' Wake 2025 Seasonal event dates and rewards

Final Fantasy XIV’s annual Halloween event, All Saints’ Wake 2025 has officially been announced, and it has some great rewards this time around. A traditional, Halloween-style affair, it celebrates the saints of the Twelve returning to the heavens for a titanic feast. However, during that time, it’s said that evil spirits make their way to the Eorzea, and march through the streets, but that’s clearly just a legend, a rumor.
2025’s All Saints’ Wake in Final Fantasy XIV is a very promising one, based on the rewards alone. It’s coming soon, also, and while we don’t have a ton of information on what this year’s event will feature, we do know the important part: All Saints’ Wake kicks off on October 17, 2025 and features a mount reward in FFXIV!
Final Fantasy XIV All Saints’ Wake 2025 Seasonal duration and rewards revealed
Final Fantasy XIV All Saints’ Wake 2025 will run this year from October 17, 2025 until November 4, 2025. That gives players a few weeks to go and tackle the short quest chain that will no doubt come with it. This year’s holiday events have been really good, so I’m hoping that All Saints’ Wake 2025 continues that trend.
Like all other All Saints’ Wake events, it will also start in Old Gridania (10.2, 9.4), and only requires you to be level 15. It doesn’t sound like there will be combat this year, considering it doesn’t specify a combat job. When the event begins at 1 am PDT, just head to that location and speak to the Pumpkin-headed Apparition to pick up the Frights of Fancy quest.
At the end of the All Saints’ Wake 2025 quest chain in Final Fantasy XIV, there are a pair of great rewards. We’ll be receiving the Amulario mount and the Feastful All Saints’ Wake Advertisement wall-mounted item. The Ambulario mount is especially neat, because it’s a pumpkin-headed automaton that players ride around on top of; or at least, the Lalafell ride on top, so I assume we all do.
This is interesting, because we haven’t received a mount reward for this holiday since the 2019 event. We’ll have to see what the actual quests entail, but it likely won’t take more than an hour or so, as is typical with FFXIV holiday events. It all kicks off next week, so don’t miss out!
Check out our other Final Fantasy XIV guides and features
- Final Fantasy XIV: How to upgrade Monster Hunter Veldian weapons (Guardian Arkveld)
- Final Fantasy XIV: How to beat Guardian Arkveld (Windward Wilds)
- Final Fantasy XIV: How to unlock Pilgrim’s Traverse (Deep Dungeon)
- Final Fantasy XIV: How to begin The Windward Wilds trial (Guardian Arkveld)