Final Fantasy XIV announces All Saints' Wake 2025 Seasonal event dates and rewards

Final Fantasy XIV’s annual Halloween event, All Saints’ Wake 2025 has officially been announced, and it has some great rewards this time around. A traditional, Halloween-style affair, it celebrates the saints of the Twelve returning to the heavens for a titanic feast. However, during that time, it’s said that evil spirits make their way to the Eorzea, and march through the streets, but that’s clearly just a legend, a rumor.

Ad

2025’s All Saints’ Wake in Final Fantasy XIV is a very promising one, based on the rewards alone. It’s coming soon, also, and while we don’t have a ton of information on what this year’s event will feature, we do know the important part: All Saints’ Wake kicks off on October 17, 2025 and features a mount reward in FFXIV!

Final Fantasy XIV All Saints’ Wake 2025 Seasonal duration and rewards revealed

Final Fantasy XIV All Saints’ Wake 2025 will run this year from October 17, 2025 until November 4, 2025. That gives players a few weeks to go and tackle the short quest chain that will no doubt come with it. This year’s holiday events have been really good, so I’m hoping that All Saints’ Wake 2025 continues that trend.

Ad

Trending

Behold! A new mount! And a cool thing to hang on the wall! (Image via Square Enix)

Like all other All Saints’ Wake events, it will also start in Old Gridania (10.2, 9.4), and only requires you to be level 15. It doesn’t sound like there will be combat this year, considering it doesn’t specify a combat job. When the event begins at 1 am PDT, just head to that location and speak to the Pumpkin-headed Apparition to pick up the Frights of Fancy quest.

Ad

At the end of the All Saints’ Wake 2025 quest chain in Final Fantasy XIV, there are a pair of great rewards. We’ll be receiving the Amulario mount and the Feastful All Saints’ Wake Advertisement wall-mounted item. The Ambulario mount is especially neat, because it’s a pumpkin-headed automaton that players ride around on top of; or at least, the Lalafell ride on top, so I assume we all do.

This is interesting, because we haven’t received a mount reward for this holiday since the 2019 event. We’ll have to see what the actual quests entail, but it likely won’t take more than an hour or so, as is typical with FFXIV holiday events. It all kicks off next week, so don’t miss out!

Ad

Check out our other Final Fantasy XIV guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 15 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More