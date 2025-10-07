Final Fantasy XIV: How to unlock Pilgrim's Traverse (Deep Dungeon)

With the launch of patch 7.35 in Final Fantasy XIV, players can finally dive into Deep Dungeon: Pilgrim’s Traverse. This Deep Dungeon makes a significant number of changes to make the system more accessible, and more enjoyable for players worldwide. Depending on what you’ve done in game though, you might have to do some work before you can begin Pilgrim’s Traverse, though.

Ad

Like most previous iterations of the Deep Dungeon, Pilgrim’s Traverse should be a great way to level up, provided you’ve at least got a level 91 character. While the last Deep Dungeon wasn’t met with a lot of excitement, we’re hopeful for Deep Dungeon: Pilgrim’s Traverse in Final Fantasy XIV. Here’s how to unlock it in-game.

How to get started with Deep Dungeon: Pilgrim’s Traverse in Final Fantasy XIV

In order to begin Deep Dungeon: Pilgrim’s Traverse, you need to meet a few, pretty simple requirements: Job Level 91 (Disciple of War/Magic), complete the Endwalker Main Scenario Quest and Clear Floor 50 of Palace of the Dead (Deep Dungeon). Thankfully, it doesn’t appear that you have to do anything in Heaven-on-High or Eureka: Orthos. Doubly great, because Eureka: Orthos was not fun.

Ad

Trending

Just return to the Crystarium to begin this unlock (Image via Square Enix)

Once you’ve met those requirements, head to The Crystarium (10.3, 10.7) and speak to the Bright-Eyed Child. They will give you the quest Pilgrimage of Light, which will unlock Pilgrim’s Traverse for you in Final Fantasy XIV.

Ad

There are a few other quests connected to this, such as Faerie Tale and another unknown quest. These require you to complete “the area marked by stone 30 of Pilgrim’s Traverse” and then “clear the area marked by the final stone of Pilgrim’s Traverse”.

How to begin Deep Dungeon: Pilgrim’s Traverse in Final Fantasy XIV

Pilgrim’s Traverse is for up to 4 players, of at least job level 91 or higher in Final Fantasy XIV. There are no other restrictions. You can enter Pilgrim’s Traverse by going to Il Mheg (29.9, 6.0) and speaking to Vanthau. Through them, you can pick a Matched Party (Random party members) or a Fixed Party (specific friends/in-game players).

Ad

Once you've taken part in this short quest, Pilgrim's Traverse is open to you (Image via Square Enix)

If you choose a Fixed Party, you have to make sure everyone has uniform save data. If someone in the party deletes their save data they were using for your party, that party will not be able to play together again (unless they restart). Matched Parties will be matched to party members with the same dungeon progression recorded in that save data.

Ad

You’ll also receive different rewards, depending on your job level in FFXIV, when completing Pilgrim’s Traverse. If you’re job level 100 upon entering, you’ll receive Tomestones of Poetics, Heliometry, Mathematics, and gil. If you’re between level 91 and 99, you’ll receive Tomestones of Poetics, Experience, and gil.

Check out our other Final Fantasy XIV guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 15 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More