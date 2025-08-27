Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest 2026: When, where, and what to expect

Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest is the ultimate celebration of our fandom, and Fan Fest 2026 has officially been confirmed by none other than Yoshi-P himself. We know the locations and dates, but unfortunately, tickets are not on sale quite yet. This was all revealed during a video Yoshi-P and the FFXIV team put out to celebrate the 12th Anniversary of FFXIV, which also has its own in-game holiday: The Rising.

We know a bit about when these events will kick off, and what you can expect, as I have covered two of the Fan Fests in person. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest 2026 events.

Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest 2026 dates officially revealed

Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest 2026 is confirmed, and will be taking place in Anaheim, California (April), Berlin Germany (July), and Tokyo Japan (Oct/Nov). Throughout next year, we’re going to get a plethora of great events, and will be able to celebrate this great MMO in person with fans from around the world. That was honestly my favorite part; seeing all the fans coming together and sharing what they love about Eorzea. Below are the dates and locations:

Here are the official dates for Fan Fest 2026! (Image via Square Enix)

Fan Fest 2026 NA: Anaheim California, Anaheim Convention Center, April 24/25

Anaheim California, Anaheim Convention Center, April 24/25 Fan Fest 2026 EU: Berlin Germany, Messe Berlin, hub27, July 25/26

Berlin Germany, Messe Berlin, hub27, July 25/26 Fan Fest JP: Tokyo, Japan, Makuhari Messe, Oct 31/Nov 1

I had a feeling this announcement was pending, as Yoshi-P recently went on record saying that the next Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest would not be in Las Vegas during the summer. I cannot thank them enough for shifting the location away from the brutal Vegas summer. What can you expect at this event?

While we don’t have anything hard confirmed, you can be assured of at least one concert, probably two, and a ton of amazing setups designed after in-world locations in FFXIV. Incredible cosplayers, great panels, likely a PVP tournament, it’s all going to be worth attending or watching on Twitch.

I imagine we’ll also get some information about the next expansion, at one of these; hopefully during Fan Fest NA! It’s a great time to be a FFXIV fan; when tickets go on sale for Fan Fest 2026, we’ll keep you up to date!

