Final Fantasy XIV: Preservation Their Purpose walkthrough

As a part of Final Fantasy XIV’s patch 7.3, we have new Main Scenario Quests, like Preservation Their Purpose. The game warns players that this quest features a few puzzles, and you can get some clues from your allies if you can’t figure things out on your own. We’ve completed the quest, and know exactly what you need to do to push forward in this quest, and get to the next one, A Calculated Evolution.

If you’re struggling on either of the puzzles in this quest, we’ve got the steps below to get through this mission quickly and easily. Final Fantasy XIV’s Preservation Their Purpose quest isn’t incredibly complicated, but it is something fresh and different from just talking and traveling.

How to solve the puzzles in Preservation Their Purpose in Final Fantasy XIV

Here's the first location you need to search: the drawers (Image via Square Enix)

Upon arriving in the area for Preservation Their Purpose in Final Fantasy XIV, you will need to complete several steps if you want to complete the quest itself. There’s quite a bit of walking and talking, but below are the general steps you will take:

Rifle through the Half-open desk drawers to get the keycard.

to get the keycard. Scan it in the device next to the door.

Speak with Sphene in the next room.

Use the code "11509" to open the locker and claim the key.

Use the Level 2 key card on the next scanning device in center chamber.

Speak to Gulool Ja.

Speak to Shale in the next room.

Solve the Control Panel Puzzle.

I’ve given just the bare minimum of information, so I don’t spoil any of the story connected to this area. That will allow you to watch the cutscenes and learn what’s going on here. The first room isn’t much of a puzzle; you’ll eventually get the Key Card if you rummage through everything, but to save you time, pick the Half-open desk drawers.

That will give you a key card you can scan in the next room. From there, talk to Sphene and figure out a security key for a locker. By talking to everyone, you’ll receive several sets of numbers for this step of Preservation Their Purpose in Final Fantasy XIV, but the proper set is 11509. Put those in, and select the checkmark in the bottom right of the panel.

Here's the solution shapes puzzle, so you can move on quickly (Image via Square Enix)

After using your newly acquired key card in the center chamber, speak to Gulool Ja and then Shale. You’ve got a bit of a shapes puzzle next in this Final Fantasy XIV quest. If you talk to your friends, you’ll get clues like “Each shape must be used once”. The solution is as follows:

NE Control Panel: Circle

SE Control Panel: Square

SW Control Panel: Triangle

NW Control Panel: Diamond

After completing this puzzle, move on, speak to Shale again, and wrap this quest up. Now that you have the Level 3 Key Card, you can progress deeper into this area, and begin the next quest: A Calculated Evolution.

