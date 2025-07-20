Following CS2’s lead, Rust will soon implement Trade Protection measures

Alistair McFarlane, COO &amp; Company director of Facepunch Studios, has recently stated that Rust will implement Trade Protection in its upcoming patch. Following CS2's lead, which is the first game on Steam to introduce this concept, Facepunch Studios has decided to incorporate trade safety measures to help prevent players from getting scammed or taken advantage of in unfair ways.In this article, we will explore the concept of Trade Protection in Facepunch Studios' survival title and what you can expect from it. Read below to know more. Everything we know about Rust Trade ProtectionAs stated above, Rust has decided to introduce Trade Protection following CS2's example. This will bring forth some major changes to how player trading and even the Rust marketplace work across the world. That said, let us first understand what the guidelines will be that will be put forward with the introduction of Trade Protection.How does Trade Protection work?Now, Trade Protection is a feature that will allow players to reverse recent trades. This is a major perk for players who might have been scammed or have been victims of illicit trades after losing control of their accounts. Now, this feature does not affect trading in any way. Once you voluntarily trade with another player, you will immediately get your items delivered and will be able to use them in-game. Check out: Fog of War to be introduced in Hardcore mode: Everything we knowThere will be a 7-day period during which the traded items will be under protection. During this phase, if such trades were made without your permission, you can invoke Trade Protection by contacting Valve, and upon doing so, the entire trade will be reversed. When you activate this feature, all trades that you have done during the last seven days will be reversed, and the cosmetics that have been exchanged will be delivered to their original owners. Furthermore, your account will be trade-locked and barred from using the Steam Marketplace for 30 days to avoid security breaches and similar incidents. The last condition has been further placed to ensure players do not exploit this system to dupe others. How will Trade Protection affect Rust?Rust, like CS2, uses the community marketplace for buying/selling in-game cosmetics and items. It further uses Steam's very own trading option to allow people to transfer/exchange cosmetics. With Trade Protection implemented within this game, players will have a safety net when it comes to engaging in trading. Incorporation of this feature will make trading safer, and better yet, help prevent players from getting duped and scammed. In our opinion, it is a great quality-of-life update for the title, and other developers who use similar marketplace/trading functions on Steam should also eventually incorporate it.That's everything that you need to know about Trade Protection in Facepunch Studios' survival title. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.