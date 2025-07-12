Fog of War to be introduced in Rust Hardcore: Everything we know

A recent post from the COO of Facepunch Studios, Alistair McFarlane, indicates that Rust Hardcore mode will incorporate Fog of War in the game. Rust's Hardcore game mode was introduced as a means to incorporate players who wanted a bit more of a challenge than Vanilla Rust. In this mode, there are no teams, no map UIs, and no safe zones. A variety of other changes are also incorporated to make the game feel more challenging.

Ad

In this article, we will explore the concept of Fog of War in Rust Hardcore. Read below to know more.

What is Fog of War, and how will it affect Rust Hardcore?

Rust Hardcore does not feature a map or a compass. Players, till now, had to memorize their tracks whenever they stumbled upon a monument in this game mode. Lacking any means of accurately locating monuments, or at times, their own base, the game mode felt extremely frustrating at times. It also discouraged players from exploring beyond their neighborhood, and further led to players setting up base near the first monument they found after spawning on the beach.

Ad

Trending

Noticing this, Facepunch Studios is now planning to incorporate the Fog of War feature into the game mode. With this, players will have access to an in-game map that will hide all information until discovered by the players. To uncover the details of the map, players must actively explore the region in-game.

Read more: Rust Friends with Benefits update: New Party System, Attack Outpost Spawning, Patrol Helicopter changes, and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Once you do that, the map will start revealing all the areas that you have traveled to since you spawned in the game. The more you explore, the clearer your map becomes. This will massively help in navigating to different monuments, both onshore and offshore. It will incentivize players to leave their bases and set off to explore different parts of the procedurally generated world.

Furthermore, as showcased by @Protox0, a content creator for the game, Rust Hardcore will also feature the addition of a compass in the game. Finding your bearings will become much easier, and all-in-all, it will be a healthy addition to this mode.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Check out: Rust Friends with Benefits patch notes (July 3, 2025): Deployable snapping, Party UI update, and more

That's everything that you need to know about Fog of War in Rust Hardcore. For more related guides, check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More