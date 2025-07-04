Rust Friends with Benefits patch notes (July 3, 2025): New party system, Deployable snapping, and more

The Rust Friends with Benefits patch notes for July 3, 2025, have gone live, and the latest update has brought forth some interesting quality-of-life updates for the game. Starting from a newly revamped party system, to deployable snapping, Outpost missions, and much more. The latest update definitely feels like it's geared towards fine-tuning the player experience instead of adding a lot of major content.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on everything that's been added with the Rust Friends with Benefits patch notes. Read below to know more.

Rust Friends with Benefits patch notes for July 3, 2025

Features

New Main Menu Party system

New mission to unlock an Outpost spawn point

New deployable snapping system

Storage tanks added to Abyss DLC pack

Improvements

Improved Procedural erosion

Turrets in peacekeeper mode now display a holster warning to offending players (like the old safe zones)

Optimized Turrets aiming calculations on the server

Applied new camera viewmodel animation to most older held items

Patrol Helicopter will only flee up to 1 grid tile

Patrol Helicopter will always flee towards a monument

Patrol Helicopter flee location is now shown on the map

Patrol Helicopter will no longer flee if attacked from a monument

Can now invite Friends to team from inventory (including offline players)

Can now invite players to team from RMB chat popup

Weapons are now holstered when surrendering

Added “fps.startlogging”, outputs a csv of frametimes (“stoplogging” to stop)

Spray Can now reskin large objects (external gates/walls) from further away

“Quit” command is no longer saved in F1 history between sessions

Added UI sounds slider (affects headshot sounds)

Improved performance when there are a large number of water bodies in the world

Wire slack controls now have dedicated keybinds

Can now bind mouse wheel movement to keybinds

Removed driftwood from buildable cave sections

Upped texture resolution on the Fridge in the Workshop from 1024 to 2048

The `lookingat` command now provides more useful information

Added `killbees` admin command

Snakes now handle LOS visibility better client-side

That's everything that you need to know about the Rust Friends with Benefits patch notes. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.

