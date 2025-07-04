  • home icon
  Rust Friends with Benefits patch notes (July 3, 2025): New party system, Deployable snapping, and more

Rust Friends with Benefits patch notes (July 3, 2025): New party system, Deployable snapping, and more

By Jay Sarma
Modified Jul 04, 2025 00:43 GMT
Rust patch notes
Rust Patrol Helicopter update (Image via Facepunch Studios)

The Rust Friends with Benefits patch notes for July 3, 2025, have gone live, and the latest update has brought forth some interesting quality-of-life updates for the game. Starting from a newly revamped party system, to deployable snapping, Outpost missions, and much more. The latest update definitely feels like it's geared towards fine-tuning the player experience instead of adding a lot of major content.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on everything that's been added with the Rust Friends with Benefits patch notes. Read below to know more.

Rust Friends with Benefits patch notes for July 3, 2025

Features

  • New Main Menu Party system
  • New mission to unlock an Outpost spawn point
  • New deployable snapping system
  • Storage tanks added to Abyss DLC pack
Improvements

  • Improved Procedural erosion
  • Turrets in peacekeeper mode now display a holster warning to offending players (like the old safe zones)
  • Optimized Turrets aiming calculations on the server
  • Applied new camera viewmodel animation to most older held items
  • Patrol Helicopter will only flee up to 1 grid tile
  • Patrol Helicopter will always flee towards a monument
  • Patrol Helicopter flee location is now shown on the map
  • Patrol Helicopter will no longer flee if attacked from a monument
  • Can now invite Friends to team from inventory (including offline players)
  • Can now invite players to team from RMB chat popup
  • Weapons are now holstered when surrendering
  • Added “fps.startlogging”, outputs a csv of frametimes (“stoplogging” to stop)
  • Spray Can now reskin large objects (external gates/walls) from further away
  • “Quit” command is no longer saved in F1 history between sessions
  • Added UI sounds slider (affects headshot sounds)
  • Improved performance when there are a large number of water bodies in the world
  • Wire slack controls now have dedicated keybinds
  • Can now bind mouse wheel movement to keybinds
  • Removed driftwood from buildable cave sections
  • Upped texture resolution on the Fridge in the Workshop from 1024 to 2048
  • The `lookingat` command now provides more useful information
  • Added `killbees` admin command
  • Snakes now handle LOS visibility better client-side
That's everything that you need to know about the Rust Friends with Benefits patch notes. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.

Edited by Jay Sarma
