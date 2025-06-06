Soda Can and Oil Filter silencer in Rust: How to unlock, crafting guide, and more

The Soda Can and Oil Filter silencer in Rust are brand-new weapon attachments that have been added with the June update. These items have been added to compensate for the removal of the default silencer in the game, which has now been converted into a military-grade tool in Rust. Players can no longer craft this item, and it can only be attained via loot crates.
Now, both the Soda Can and Oil Filter silencers are craftable entities and are perfect for everyday combat. This article will explore everything that you need to know about these tools in Rust.
How to unlock Soda Can and Oil Filter silencer in Rust
Soda Can and Oil Filter silencers are the replacement for the general suppressor in the game. The former is a lower-tier weapon attachment, while the latter can be considered a Tier-2 weapon attachment in the game.
Let's explore how you can unlock these items in Rust:
Soda can silencer
Unless you find it through a loot crate in the wild, be it a common loot crate or a military-grade lootbox, the Soda Can silencer can be unlocked by pursuing the Tech-tree within the Workbench Level 1.
However, if you do find it through a loot crate, you must put the item on the research table and make a blueprint out of it. Once done, you can learn the blueprint and then craft the item in-game.
Oil Filter silencer
The same principles apply to the Oil Filter silencer. This item is, however, locked behind the Workbench Level 2. You have to research your way through the Tech tree on the Workbench Level 2 to successfully unlock it in the game.
Alternatively, you can take the blueprint research route, provided you find one of them in the field.
Crafting guide for the Soda can and Oil filter silencer in Rust
Soda Can silencer
If you want to craft the Soda Can silencer in Rust, you need access to the following items in-game:
- 40 Metal Fragments
Once you have it in your possession, you need to be within the crafting radius of a Workbench Level 1 in order to make this item.
Oil Filter silencer
Now, if you want to craft the Oil Filter silencer, you will first need to research it and have the blueprint learnt. Once done, you need access to the following items:
- 10 HQM
Head to the crafting radius of a Workbench Level 2 to successfully make this item using the aforementioned ingredient.
Other information
Now, it must be noted that neither of these silencers is even close to the level of the military-grade silencer in the game. The Soda Can silencer is only capable of suppressing 12 shots. It's best used on a semi-auto rifle, perfect for close-quarter engagements.
As for the Oil Filter silencer, you can suppress up to 48 shots using the item. It can be paired with Assault Rifles, but again, we believe it's best used on a high-tier semi-auto rifle like the SKS or the M39.
