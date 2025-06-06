Rust patch notes (June 5, 2025): Bee catapult bomb, silencer nerfs, monument updates, and more

A new set of Rust patch notes has gone live on June 5, 2025. These patch notes have been released alongside the latest force wipe. The June 2025 update primarily seeks to improve the quality of life experience for Rust gameplay and furthermore, enhance the in-game combat system. Major key changes were implemented for weapons and other gunplay mechanics.
This article will explore the latest Rust patch notes.
Rust patch notes for June 5, 2025
Here's a look into all the new additions made with the latest Rust patch notes:
All new Features with Rust patch notes
- Added Bee Catapult bomb
- Added Oil Filter and Soda Can craftable silencers
- Added Targeting Attachment to allow ping usage while holding a weapon
- Added Advanced and Pure Crafting Teas
- Added Advanced and Pure Animal Harvesting teas
- Added keybinds to switch to specific seats in a vehicle
- Added Floor & Ceiling Wallpaper Pack DLC with 34 new floor and ceiling wallpapers.
- Added blue light to Industrial Light pack
- Added Command Block
- Added directional item dropping
- IO asset facelift
- Added wire snapping
- Added "Allocation Tracking" to ServerProfiler
- Advanced & Pure Warming Tea
- Advanced & Pure Cooling Tea
- Advanced & Pure Harvesting Tea
- Advanced & Pure Crafting Tea
Improvements made with Rust June update
- Completely overhauled lighting on most IO entities, including Ceiling Lights
- Improved lighting on the Code Lock
- Wallpaper tool has new functionality to switch between walls, floors and ceilings. It now costs 5 cloth per wallpaper placement
- Vehicles can break loot barrels by driving into them now
- Revamped the visual effects for the Tesla Coil
- Tweaked the colors on Electrical Wires (Wire Tool) a little bit, and improved its texture
- Fixed regression with Junk Pile Scientist bush LOS issues
- Orchid, rose and sunflowers can now be sold at vending machines in quantities greater than 1
- Quicker LR300 deploy and improved anims
- Loot spawn rates no longer scale based on server population beyond 300 players (see notes above)
- Show recipes you have ingredients for at the top of the list in the Cooking/Mixing workbenches
- Added a flash to the Instant Camera
- Added two new variants of the vine trees
- Report cheater panel is now the default panel when pressing F7
- Wooden barricade now stacks to 5 (was 10)
- Industrial conveyors can now switch to a restricted mode if they are taking too long and degrading server performance
- Stabilized camera roll on the Inner Tube, Boogie Board
- Reduced the impact of wave currents on kayaks and boogie boards when near the ocean shore
- Added an accessibility toggle to disable camera rolling on the DPV
- Flamethrowers and Chansaws now show their fuel count in inventory
- Modular vehicles now spawn in the Jungle
- Can now change loaded rocket type with a radial menu while in the Attack Helicopter
- Players can now pick up shelves
- Players can auth friends on Tugboats
- Removed explosive crafting cost from Propane Explosive Bomb, now uses raw ingredients
- MP5 durability/condition increased
- Bows placed in turrets reduced damage
- Bows in turrets reload time increased
- Improved feedback when building next to vine trees (show no build zone)
- Reduced the no build zone around vine trees
- Adjusted armour slot crafting values (see crafting tea section for info)
- Now need 1 Apple to craft an Apple Pie
- Apples can now sometimes be bought at water well vendors
- Increased chance of finding Apples in Food Caches found at Water Wells
- Added a 5th slot to the Industrial Crafter to allow external wall crafting
- Player phones are now listed first in the phone directory
- Phones now ring for 24s (was 12s) before hanging up
- Honeycomb can now stack to 20 (was 100)
- Boats should now update their fuel state immediately after inserting fuel, no longer need to wait 1-2s
- Destroying a beehive with a nucleus will now spawn a swarm
- Made bee hives viable in the arctic biome using heaters
- Don’t show the “Open Fuel” option when riding bikes unless the player is looking down
- Heaters at Oil Rigs and Radtown now provide warmth
- Can now adjust HBHF sensor range
- Reduced intensity of visual effect when hit by a Blinding Dart
- Fridge is now in the Electrical category of the crafting menu
- Added inputs to neon sign to control which frame you want to display
- Reduced natural bee spawn rate
- Can now modify Vending machine listings in the admin panel
- Increased water pump protection
- Increased crafting cost of Beehive (300 wood, 1 sheet metal)
- Increased crafting cost of Chicken Coop (300 wood, 75 frags, 1 rope)
- Burlap gloves now offer a small amount of bullet protection
- Turrets are inaccurate against targets on moving trains
- Chainsaws and flamethrowers will show how much fuel left when inside a box
- You can now customize how much information is displayed on your crosshair
- ServerProfiler snapshot generation now compresses on the fly to reduce memory needed by 95%
- Added the ability to chat while in the computer station UI
- Added some more accurate colliders to small rock formations to prevent dropped items getting stuck inside
- Improved deployment of triangle ladder hatches and metal shop fronts
- Black Raspberries can now be stacked to 20
