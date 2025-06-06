Rust patch notes (June 5, 2025): Bee catapult bomb, silencer nerfs, monument updates, and more

A new set of Rust patch notes has gone live on June 5, 2025. These patch notes have been released alongside the latest force wipe. The June 2025 update primarily seeks to improve the quality of life experience for Rust gameplay and furthermore, enhance the in-game combat system. Major key changes were implemented for weapons and other gunplay mechanics.

Ad

This article will explore the latest Rust patch notes. To know more, read below.

Rust patch notes for June 5, 2025

Here's a look into all the new additions made with the latest Rust patch notes:

All new Features with Rust patch notes

Added Bee Catapult bomb

Added Oil Filter and Soda Can craftable silencers

Added Targeting Attachment to allow ping usage while holding a weapon

Added Advanced and Pure Crafting Teas

Added Advanced and Pure Animal Harvesting teas

Added keybinds to switch to specific seats in a vehicle

Added Floor & Ceiling Wallpaper Pack DLC with 34 new floor and ceiling wallpapers.

Added blue light to Industrial Light pack

Added Command Block

Added directional item dropping

IO asset facelift

Added wire snapping

Added "Allocation Tracking" to ServerProfiler

Advanced & Pure Warming Tea

Advanced & Pure Cooling Tea

Advanced & Pure Harvesting Tea

Advanced & Pure Crafting Tea

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Check out: Rust Warhammer 40k collaboration announced: Everything we know

Improvements made with Rust June update

Completely overhauled lighting on most IO entities, including Ceiling Lights

Improved lighting on the Code Lock

Wallpaper tool has new functionality to switch between walls, floors and ceilings. It now costs 5 cloth per wallpaper placement

Vehicles can break loot barrels by driving into them now

Revamped the visual effects for the Tesla Coil

Tweaked the colors on Electrical Wires (Wire Tool) a little bit, and improved its texture

Fixed regression with Junk Pile Scientist bush LOS issues

Orchid, rose and sunflowers can now be sold at vending machines in quantities greater than 1

Quicker LR300 deploy and improved anims

Loot spawn rates no longer scale based on server population beyond 300 players (see notes above)

Show recipes you have ingredients for at the top of the list in the Cooking/Mixing workbenches

Added a flash to the Instant Camera

Added two new variants of the vine trees

Report cheater panel is now the default panel when pressing F7

Wooden barricade now stacks to 5 (was 10)

Industrial conveyors can now switch to a restricted mode if they are taking too long and degrading server performance

Stabilized camera roll on the Inner Tube, Boogie Board

Reduced the impact of wave currents on kayaks and boogie boards when near the ocean shore

Ad

You might be interested in: Wallpaper Starter Pack in Rust: All skins, price, and how to unlock

Added an accessibility toggle to disable camera rolling on the DPV

Flamethrowers and Chansaws now show their fuel count in inventory

Modular vehicles now spawn in the Jungle

Can now change loaded rocket type with a radial menu while in the Attack Helicopter

Players can now pick up shelves

Players can auth friends on Tugboats

Removed explosive crafting cost from Propane Explosive Bomb, now uses raw ingredients

MP5 durability/condition increased

Bows placed in turrets reduced damage

Bows in turrets reload time increased

Improved feedback when building next to vine trees (show no build zone)

Reduced the no build zone around vine trees

Adjusted armour slot crafting values (see crafting tea section for info)

Now need 1 Apple to craft an Apple Pie

Apples can now sometimes be bought at water well vendors

Increased chance of finding Apples in Food Caches found at Water Wells

Added a 5th slot to the Industrial Crafter to allow external wall crafting

Player phones are now listed first in the phone directory

Phones now ring for 24s (was 12s) before hanging up

Honeycomb can now stack to 20 (was 100)

Boats should now update their fuel state immediately after inserting fuel, no longer need to wait 1-2s

Destroying a beehive with a nucleus will now spawn a swarm

Made bee hives viable in the arctic biome using heaters

Don’t show the “Open Fuel” option when riding bikes unless the player is looking down

Heaters at Oil Rigs and Radtown now provide warmth

Can now adjust HBHF sensor range

Reduced intensity of visual effect when hit by a Blinding Dart

Fridge is now in the Electrical category of the crafting menu

Added inputs to neon sign to control which frame you want to display

Reduced natural bee spawn rate

Can now modify Vending machine listings in the admin panel

Increased water pump protection

Increased crafting cost of Beehive (300 wood, 1 sheet metal)

Increased crafting cost of Chicken Coop (300 wood, 75 frags, 1 rope)

Burlap gloves now offer a small amount of bullet protection

Turrets are inaccurate against targets on moving trains

Chainsaws and flamethrowers will show how much fuel left when inside a box

You can now customize how much information is displayed on your crosshair

ServerProfiler snapshot generation now compresses on the fly to reduce memory needed by 95%

Added the ability to chat while in the computer station UI

Added some more accurate colliders to small rock formations to prevent dropped items getting stuck inside

Improved deployment of triangle ladder hatches and metal shop fronts

Black Raspberries can now be stacked to 20

Ad

Read more: 5 base-building tips for beginners in Rust (2025)

That's everything that you need to know about the latest Rust patch notes for June 5, 2025. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More