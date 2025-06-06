Rust June update brings major changes to jungle biome

The latest Rust June update has brought forth some major changes to the game, most of which have been targeted towards improving the jungle biome. The jungle biome was introduced in the game in May 2025, and it is by far one of the most fun areas to build and progress in the game. However, lacking major resources, progressing in this area was quite difficult, and the developers have definitely taken due notice of the fact.
This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the changes brought about to the jungle biome with the new Rust June update. Read below to know more.
All changes made to the jungle biome with Rust June update
Hemp spawn
It was close to impossible to find hemp or cloth in the jungle. Being one of the core resources that you need in the game, not having any spawn for hemp made it impossible to survive in this biome. There was a major lack of hemp spawns in the entire region, making it extremely hard to set up camp and progress from the primitive stage. Furthermore, having the entire biome floor full of flora made it even harder to source whatever little hemp that spawned there.
However, with the latest update, hemp has been modified to feature longer stalks with purple flowers, and their spawn rates in the area have been increased in the game. This will help enhance primitive growth and allow players to progress comparatively easily in the game.
Read more: Rust Jungle update: New biome, Monuments, and vine swinging
Ore spawns
Like hemp, metal ore, and stone node spawns were lacking in the jungle biome. Now, without these raw materials, it is simply not possible to make a base strong enough to defend against raids. Players would have to venture out into the snow or the desert to get their hands on metal and stone, all of which would take a lot of time and effort and involve extremely high risk.
Facepunch Studios has increased node spawns for the jungle biome with the Rust June update, and as such, players should be able to source their materials to make a stronger base when setting up camp in this biome.
Food distribution
The only source of food in the jungle was the animals, such as the alligators, panthers, snakes, and bears. While objectively, they do provide major benefits to your health, it's quite hard for players to kill them and skin them in the early stages of the game.
To help improve the primitive quality-of-life experience in the jungle, berry bushes are now being introduced in the biome with the new Rust June update. Players will be able to farm these low-calorie foods and ensure that their tummies are kept full without having to plan strategic attacks against the terrifying fauna of the jungle.
Check out: 5 tips to survive in Rust jungle biome (2025)
Monument updation
Last but not least, with the introduction of the jungle biome, monument spawning in the game was malfunctioning. Moving forward, the Rust June update has improved the chances of more monuments spawning in Rust maps by the following amount:
- Airfield +37%
- Trainyard +34%
- Excavator +45%
- Military Tunnels +28%
- Powerplant +17%
- Water Treatment +16%
- Sewer Branch +14%
These improved numbers will help space out monuments more effectively in Rust maps, particularly world sizes of 4500 and more.
You might be interested in: Boomerangs and Blow Pipes in Rust: How to unlock, crafting guide, and more
All in all, the changes made with the Rust June update have made the jungle biome a fantastic place to hole up, and players are all for it.
For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.