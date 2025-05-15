Rust will reportedly feature major silencer nerfs in future update

Recent information disclosed by server hosts, @RusticatedUS, indicates that Rust will potentially feature a major nerf for weapon silencers. This item has been a dominant part of meta builds for the title, allowing people to shred through squads without giving away their position. Naturally, Facepunch Studios has decided to address this problem and make some changes.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the potential nerfs coming to silencers in Facepunch's survival-shooter title.

Note: The contents of this article are based on information extracted from the game's staging branch (test servers). They are subject to change.

Are silencers getting nerfed in Rust?

Though not confirmed by official sources, the information from Rust's test servers, which have been put out by @RusticatedUS, hints at silencers getting a major nerf in the game.

Moving forward, this item will no longer be craftable by players. The silencer will now be locked behind crates of different rarity, such as Common, Military, and Elite. Previously, you could research the item and craft it yourself.

This change is believed to be coming with the upcoming June force wipe update for the title, along with other balance changes targeted towards improving player quality-of-life experience.

Replacing the original silencers, the game will reportedly feature two new handmade silencers, namely:

Soda-can silencer

Oil filter silencer

The Soda-can silencer will be capable of silencing 12 regular shots of a weapon like the Assault Rifle (AK). As for the Oil filter silencer, it will be capable of silencing 48 regular shots from the Assault Rifle (AK). This means that lower-tier weaponry might allow you to push the limits of the item and probably get a few more shots out of them.

However, the details disclosed in this article are still mere speculation. The contents we have described are currently live in the Rust staging branch (test servers), and until officially declared by developers, everything remains purely speculative.

That's everything you need to know about the potential silencer nerf coming to the game. For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.

