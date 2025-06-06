Rust Nerfed, Buffed, and Balanced update: Bee Bombs, Armor slot crafting changes, Targeting attachment, and more

The Rust Nerfed, Buffed, and Balanced update is here, and it's brought forth a huge range of additions to the title. Starting from new siege weapon ammunition, armor updates, auto-turret nerfs, to a whole array of quality-of-life updates targeted towards improving the general gameplay experience, the PvP experience offered within the title.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on some of the major new additions brought forth by the Rust Nerfed, Buffed, and Balanced update. Read below to know more.

All major additions with the Rust Nerfed, Buffed, and Balanced update

Bee Bombs

The Catapult is one of the most powerful siege weapons in Rust. It features the ability to dish out immense damage. The Catapult already has quite a few ammunition options, and the addition of the Bee Bomb simply makes it even stronger.

Bee Bombs (Image via Facepunch Studios)

The Bee Bomb, unlike the other ammo types, is not targeted towards mass destruction. It's focused on disrupting gameplay and pushing out enemies from cover. It's a fantastic area-denial tool, and we believe it will be highly utilized in raid defenses.

Armor slot updates

Rust introduced armor slots with the debut of the March update in the game. These items provided additional protection alongside the base armor defensive capabilities. Clothing items, when crafted, could generate anywhere between 0-3 armor slots. However, the generation of these slots was quite erratic.

Armor slot changes (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Now, with the latest Rust Nerfed, Buffed, and Balanced update, the following changes have been made to armor slot generation in the game:

New chances, no teas:

No slot: 50%

1 slot: 25%

2 slots: 15%

3 slots: 10%

New chances, Standard tea:

1 slot: 50%

2 slots: 30%

3 slots: 20%

New chances, Advanced tea:

2 slots: 60%

3 slots: 40%

New chances, Pure tea:

2 slots: 33%

3 slots: 66%

You can now use the Advanced and Pure versions of the crafting tea to get your hands on some sure-shot upgrades to your armor and clothing in the game.

Targeting Attachment

The Rust Nerfed, Buffed, and Balanced update has also introduced a brand-new weapon attachment, called the Targeting Attachment. It has been released alongside the Soda Can and Oil Filter silencer in the game.

Targeting attachment in Rust (Image via Facepunch Studios)

The Targeting Attachment allows players to use the ping system without equipping binoculars. It improves in-game communication, providing players with accurate markers when pointing at any POI or location.

Auto Turret nerf

When Rust launched the Primitive update, they introduced the concept of Auto Turrets using Bows and Compound Bows to support the primitive game mode. However, the meta shifted, and players started using these Turrets for the early game, which absolutely hindered progression for smaller groups, solos, and duos.

Considering it as an unhealthy trend for the meta, Facepunch Studios, after careful consideration, has nerfed the Auto Turrets with the Rust Nerfed, Buffed, and Balanced update.

Large deployable demolition

One of the major quality-of-life updates introduced with the latest update is undoubtedly the destruction and demolition of large deployables in the game. Previously, players would have to manually destroy the larger deployables, such as Large Furnace, Refinery, Watchtower, Barricade variants, etc., using tools and explosives.

Demolition update for large deployables (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Moving forward, if you have building privilege, you will be able to use your hammer to easily demolish such structures.

As of now, this change applies to the following deployables in-game:

Large Furnace

Refinery

Watchtower

Barricade variants

Wind turbine

Large paddling pool

Water catchers

These are some of the key highlights of the Rust Nerfed, Buffed, and Balanced update. For more related news and guides, check these links below:

