All bug fixes in Rust Nerfed, Buffed, and Balanced update

The Rust Nerfed, Buffed, and Balanced update has been released with the debut of the June 2025 force wipe. Alongside the plethora of additions and changes made with this patch, it has also incorporated a range of bug fixes in the game. All of them are targeted towards improving the quality-of-life epxerience of playing the game and reducing unwarranted errors in the game.
This article will explore the bug fixes in Rust Nerfed, Buffed, and Balanced update. Read below to know more.
Different bug fixes in Rust Nerfed, Buffed, and Balanced update
Here's a look at the different bug fixes that have been implemented with the latest Rust Nerfed, Buffed, and Balanced update:
- Jungle saplings health and wood yield have been rebalanced to be in line with other saplings
- All modifiers except for tea buffs are now correctly removed on death when in softcore mode
- Fixed some issues leading to players visually floating during NPC conversations (visual bug only)
- Fix for quick craft consuming broken ingredients instead of non-broken ones if placed first in inventory
- Fixed merge issue causing missing radiation dart modifier max application count
- Fixed not being able to reliably dismiss pings that are too far away
- Fixed being able to disable some UI elements permanently by connecting to a server with admin privileges
- Possibly fixed vine trees spawning too many vines
- Fixed an error when a players Frankenstein pet was killed
- Fixed vine trees respawning over sleepers in Rust
- Fixed a case where vines visuals would not be destroyed properly
- Fixed Oil Rig doors staying open permanently if server was restarted while doors were open
- Fixed some small invisible colliders on the top deck of the Large Oil RIg
- Fixed Outbreak Scientists not appearing correctly on the death screen
- Fixed body bags sometimes not having enough slots to fit the entire player inventory
- Fixed backpacks getting dropped on the ground if a player corpse turns into a bag in a safe zone in Rust
- Fixed empty pattern boomers causing an error in the Admin UGC panel
- Fixed an exploit allowing players to see through water via drones
- Fixed not being able to wear the coconut knight gloves with a snow jacket
- Possibly fixed an Auto Turret server error
- Possibly fixed a Liquid Vessel server error
- Fixed players getting stuck on the central ladder in Excavator when the excavator starts rotating
- Fixed players being able to disable some renderers by changing batching convars
- Fixed players getting noclip kicked when climbing ladders while invisible
- Fixed Treasure Hunter mission sometimes not being possible to complete
- Fixed the rigging on harbor cranes not moving correctly with the crane movement
- Fixed players sometimes not getting picked up with the container if they were inside the top container in a stack in Rust
- Fixed shark attacks not making sounds if Show Blood was turned off
- Fixed missing blood impact effects
- Fixed being able to reset the food spoiling timer by shift clicking in the Cooking Workbench
- Fixed Skull Rock skin having a shorter harvesting distance compared to the vanilla rock
- Fixed chicken pie description not accurately describing buff in Rust
- Fixed jungle water shader not rendering correctly while in a submarine
- Fixed the “Soaked” achievement not reliably unlocking
- Fixed a van at Launch Site obscuring players at some LOD levels
- Fixed Launch Site windows not appearing transparent
- Fixed Fireplace missing some sounds
- Fixed ingame chat not working with RTL languages (Arabic, Hebrew)
- Fixed boomerangs listing the wrong distance in the combat log
- Fixed being able to mount static Ballista’s that are floating over an edge
- Fixed paintable objects becoming inaccessible after they are locked
- Fixed not being able to input drone ID’s after placing
- Fixed climb interaction appearing when mounted on a Ballista when a ladder was nearby
- Fixed being able to load ammo and a player at the same time into Catapults
- Fixed keycards held by other players always appearing green
- Fixed some inconsistencies when using laser detectors in doorways
- Fixed laser detectors working through deployables/low walls
- Fixed timers connected to windmills not functioning properly
- Fixed TC’s not getting 24h decay protection when destroyed if 1 resource type was missing
- Fixed some methods that allowed tool cupboards to be attached to buildings remotely
- Fixed battery charge displaying incorrectly due to a rounding issue
- Fixed outbreak scientist not showing death icons
- Fixed corpse rarely not having enough slots to fit all items
- Fixed backpack not fitting into corpse if it has items in it when dying in a safezone
- Fixed filtering for servers by gamemode tags not working on the official tab
- Fixed window max durability being reduced when repairing in a repair bench
- Fixed windows being buildable if a roof was against the window frame
- Fixed explosives attached to the battering ram being able to destroy TCs through walls
- Fixed the broken icon on items being low resolution
- Fixed a gap on low object quality on the cargo ship
- Fixed vending machines not accepting storage monitors
- Fixed a bunch of items not having a pickup sound
- Fixed a spot in military tunnels where players could get stuck
- Fixed pirate language not working
- Fixed launch site ticket booth appearing untextured at a distance
- Fixed a visual issue with the ocean surface shader
- Fixed a tower in abandoned military base rarely blocking launched MLRS rockets
- Fixed a spot in power plant where players could sometimes fall through the terrain
- Fixed jumping in shallow water not making a splash sound
- Fixed some sounds not being affected by the game sound volume setting
- Fixed compound bow pullout sound being heard from too far away
That's everything that you need to know about the bug fixes in Rust Nerfed, Buffed, and Balanced update.