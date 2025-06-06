All bug fixes in Rust Nerfed, Buffed, and Balanced update

The Rust Nerfed, Buffed, and Balanced update has been released with the debut of the June 2025 force wipe. Alongside the plethora of additions and changes made with this patch, it has also incorporated a range of bug fixes in the game. All of them are targeted towards improving the quality-of-life epxerience of playing the game and reducing unwarranted errors in the game.

This article will explore the bug fixes in Rust Nerfed, Buffed, and Balanced update. Read below to know more.

Different bug fixes in Rust Nerfed, Buffed, and Balanced update

Here's a look at the different bug fixes that have been implemented with the latest Rust Nerfed, Buffed, and Balanced update:

Jungle saplings health and wood yield have been rebalanced to be in line with other saplings

All modifiers except for tea buffs are now correctly removed on death when in softcore mode

Fixed some issues leading to players visually floating during NPC conversations (visual bug only)

Fix for quick craft consuming broken ingredients instead of non-broken ones if placed first in inventory

Fixed merge issue causing missing radiation dart modifier max application count

Fixed not being able to reliably dismiss pings that are too far away

Fixed being able to disable some UI elements permanently by connecting to a server with admin privileges

Possibly fixed vine trees spawning too many vines

Fixed an error when a players Frankenstein pet was killed

Fixed vine trees respawning over sleepers in Rust

Fixed a case where vines visuals would not be destroyed properly

Fixed Oil Rig doors staying open permanently if server was restarted while doors were open

Fixed some small invisible colliders on the top deck of the Large Oil RIg

Fixed Outbreak Scientists not appearing correctly on the death screen

Fixed body bags sometimes not having enough slots to fit the entire player inventory

Fixed backpacks getting dropped on the ground if a player corpse turns into a bag in a safe zone in Rust

Fixed empty pattern boomers causing an error in the Admin UGC panel

Fixed an exploit allowing players to see through water via drones

Fixed not being able to wear the coconut knight gloves with a snow jacket

Possibly fixed an Auto Turret server error

Possibly fixed a Liquid Vessel server error

Fixed players getting stuck on the central ladder in Excavator when the excavator starts rotating

Fixed players being able to disable some renderers by changing batching convars

Fixed players getting noclip kicked when climbing ladders while invisible

Fixed Treasure Hunter mission sometimes not being possible to complete

Fixed the rigging on harbor cranes not moving correctly with the crane movement

Fixed players sometimes not getting picked up with the container if they were inside the top container in a stack in Rust

Fixed shark attacks not making sounds if Show Blood was turned off

Fixed missing blood impact effects

Fixed being able to reset the food spoiling timer by shift clicking in the Cooking Workbench

Fixed Skull Rock skin having a shorter harvesting distance compared to the vanilla rock

Fixed chicken pie description not accurately describing buff in Rust

Fixed jungle water shader not rendering correctly while in a submarine

Fixed the “Soaked” achievement not reliably unlocking

Fixed a van at Launch Site obscuring players at some LOD levels

Fixed Launch Site windows not appearing transparent

Fixed Fireplace missing some sounds

Fixed ingame chat not working with RTL languages (Arabic, Hebrew)

Fixed boomerangs listing the wrong distance in the combat log

Fixed being able to mount static Ballista’s that are floating over an edge

Fixed paintable objects becoming inaccessible after they are locked

Fixed not being able to input drone ID’s after placing

Fixed climb interaction appearing when mounted on a Ballista when a ladder was nearby

Fixed being able to load ammo and a player at the same time into Catapults

Fixed keycards held by other players always appearing green

Fixed some inconsistencies when using laser detectors in doorways

Fixed laser detectors working through deployables/low walls

Fixed timers connected to windmills not functioning properly

Fixed TC’s not getting 24h decay protection when destroyed if 1 resource type was missing

Fixed some methods that allowed tool cupboards to be attached to buildings remotely

Fixed battery charge displaying incorrectly due to a rounding issue

Fixed outbreak scientist not showing death icons

Fixed corpse rarely not having enough slots to fit all items

Fixed backpack not fitting into corpse if it has items in it when dying in a safezone

Fixed filtering for servers by gamemode tags not working on the official tab

Fixed window max durability being reduced when repairing in a repair bench

Fixed windows being buildable if a roof was against the window frame

Fixed explosives attached to the battering ram being able to destroy TCs through walls

Fixed the broken icon on items being low resolution

Fixed a gap on low object quality on the cargo ship

Fixed vending machines not accepting storage monitors

Fixed a bunch of items not having a pickup sound

Fixed a spot in military tunnels where players could get stuck

Fixed pirate language not working

Fixed launch site ticket booth appearing untextured at a distance

Fixed a visual issue with the ocean surface shader

Fixed a tower in abandoned military base rarely blocking launched MLRS rockets

Fixed a spot in power plant where players could sometimes fall through the terrain

Fixed jumping in shallow water not making a splash sound

Fixed some sounds not being affected by the game sound volume setting

Fixed compound bow pullout sound being heard from too far away

That's everything that you need to know about the bug fixes in Rust Nerfed, Buffed, and Balanced update. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.

