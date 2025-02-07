Siege weapons in Rust: All variants, how to unlock, and crafting guide

Siege weapons in Rust are a brand-new addition. They have been introduced with the latest February update and could revolutionize raiding in-game. They've been added to the Primitive mode, and with that, players can go on a raiding spree by playing their cards right.
This article will discuss the different variants of siege weapons, and how players can use them to dominate their wipes. Read below to know more.
All variants of siege weapons in Rust
With the Primitive update, Facepunch Studios has launched a total of four new siege weapons in Rust. These include:
- Ballista
- Catapult
- Battering Ram
- Siege Tower
Each weapon features its own ammo-types which can be crafted within the game. Siege artillery is primarily going to be used for raiding, allowing players to smash through enemy defenses and take control of their bases.
That said, here's how each weapon functions in-game:
Ballista
There are currently two different Ballista in the game, namely the stationary, and the mounted ballista. The former is primarily a defensive tool, while the latter is meant for offensive raiding.
The Ballista uses powerful bolts, which can destroy enemy artillery, deal area-of-effect damage, and pierce through different layers of armor.
That said, it can also be fed different kinds of ammo, which include:
- Hammerhead bolts: Hammerhead bolts are more suited for raiding. They can pierce through doors, allowing players to destabilize bases by removing their doorways and other entryways.
- Incendiary bolts: As evident from its name, Incendiary bolts set things ablaze. They're perfect as a crowd-control tool and to prevent enemies from taking control of certain areas.
- Piercer bolt: Piercer bolts are best to deal devastating damage to armored objects, such as other siege weapons. They're best used as a defensive tool in-game.
Catapult
The Catapult has been designed to fling objects in the game, making it the perfect tool to absolutely wreak havoc against enemy bases. It features four different kinds of ammo, which include:
- Firebomb: An incendiary explosive that deals fire damage and spreads upon impact.
- Propane Explosive Bomb: An explosive shot that can deal devastating damage against surfaces it impacts. It's the perfect tool to knock down fortifications.
- Scattershot: This ammo is best suited to prevent players from using their defenses. It's an area-denial tool, capable of dealing a lot of damage.
- Player: You can also feed players as ammo, and launch them to areas of your choice.
Battering Ram
The Battering Ram is primarily used for smashing through fortifications, such as high wooden walls and external stone walls. It requires constant repairing, as every impact depletes its health by quite a strong margin. It's the most effective raiding tool if you want to smash through enemy defenses.
Siege Tower
Lastly, we have the Siege Tower, which is a great siege weapon in Rust, capable of improving the raiding experience. It's a rolling fortress that will allow players to approach enemy bases with cover. Upon getting close enough, they can pop open the hatches and infiltrate bases without facing much resistance.
How to unlock siege weapons in Rust
Siege weapons in Rust are solely locked within the Primitive game mode. To access these weapons, players must progress through the entire game, racking up Scrap to finally craft the Workbench Level 2.
All siege weapons in Rust can be accessed through Workbench Level 2. While progressing through the tech tree for this workbench, players will get their hands on the blueprints for the artillery machines mentioned above.
Note: The Siege Tower is accessible from Workbench Level 1 onwards.
Crafting guide for siege weapons in Rust
Once players unlock all the siege weapons, they can craft them in the vicinity of the Workbench Level 2. Here are the requirements to craft various artillery machines:
Siege Machine crafting requirements
- 500 Wood
- 250 Metal Fragments
- 1 Gear
- 1000 Wood when finally set up in an open area
Catapult crafting requirements
- 500 Wood
- 20 High Quality Metal
- 2 Rope
- 2 Gears
- 1000 wood and 250 frags when setting up
Ballista crafting requirements
- 250 Metal Fragments
- 2 Gears
- 2 Sheet Metal
- 750 wood when setting up
Battering Ram crafting requirements
- 100 HQM
- 500 Wood
- 4 Sheet Metal
- 1 Tarp
- 1000 wood and 500 frags when setting up
That's all there is to know about siege weapons in Rust. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.
