Siege weapons in Rust: All variants, how to unlock, and crafting guide

Siege weapons in Rust are a brand-new addition. They have been introduced with the latest February update and could revolutionize raiding in-game. They've been added to the Primitive mode, and with that, players can go on a raiding spree by playing their cards right.

This article will discuss the different variants of siege weapons, and how players can use them to dominate their wipes. Read below to know more.

All variants of siege weapons in Rust

With the Primitive update, Facepunch Studios has launched a total of four new siege weapons in Rust. These include:

Ballista

Catapult

Battering Ram

Siege Tower

Each weapon features its own ammo-types which can be crafted within the game. Siege artillery is primarily going to be used for raiding, allowing players to smash through enemy defenses and take control of their bases.

That said, here's how each weapon functions in-game:

Ballista

Ballista in Rust (Image via Facepunch Studios)

There are currently two different Ballista in the game, namely the stationary, and the mounted ballista. The former is primarily a defensive tool, while the latter is meant for offensive raiding.

The Ballista uses powerful bolts, which can destroy enemy artillery, deal area-of-effect damage, and pierce through different layers of armor.

That said, it can also be fed different kinds of ammo, which include:

Hammerhead bolts: Hammerhead bolts are more suited for raiding. They can pierce through doors, allowing players to destabilize bases by removing their doorways and other entryways.

Hammerhead bolts are more suited for raiding. They can pierce through doors, allowing players to destabilize bases by removing their doorways and other entryways. Incendiary bolts: As evident from its name, Incendiary bolts set things ablaze. They're perfect as a crowd-control tool and to prevent enemies from taking control of certain areas.

As evident from its name, Incendiary bolts set things ablaze. They're perfect as a crowd-control tool and to prevent enemies from taking control of certain areas. Piercer bolt: Piercer bolts are best to deal devastating damage to armored objects, such as other siege weapons. They're best used as a defensive tool in-game.

Catapult

Catapult in Rust (Image via Facepunch Studios)

The Catapult has been designed to fling objects in the game, making it the perfect tool to absolutely wreak havoc against enemy bases. It features four different kinds of ammo, which include:

Firebomb : An incendiary explosive that deals fire damage and spreads upon impact.

: An incendiary explosive that deals fire damage and spreads upon impact. Propane Explosive Bomb : An explosive shot that can deal devastating damage against surfaces it impacts. It's the perfect tool to knock down fortifications.

: An explosive shot that can deal devastating damage against surfaces it impacts. It's the perfect tool to knock down fortifications. Scattershot : This ammo is best suited to prevent players from using their defenses. It's an area-denial tool, capable of dealing a lot of damage.

: This ammo is best suited to prevent players from using their defenses. It's an area-denial tool, capable of dealing a lot of damage. Player: You can also feed players as ammo, and launch them to areas of your choice.

Battering Ram

Battering Ram in Rust (Image via Facepunch Studios)

The Battering Ram is primarily used for smashing through fortifications, such as high wooden walls and external stone walls. It requires constant repairing, as every impact depletes its health by quite a strong margin. It's the most effective raiding tool if you want to smash through enemy defenses.

Siege Tower

Siege Tower in Rust (image via

Lastly, we have the Siege Tower, which is a great siege weapon in Rust, capable of improving the raiding experience. It's a rolling fortress that will allow players to approach enemy bases with cover. Upon getting close enough, they can pop open the hatches and infiltrate bases without facing much resistance.

How to unlock siege weapons in Rust

Siege weapons in Rust are solely locked within the Primitive game mode. To access these weapons, players must progress through the entire game, racking up Scrap to finally craft the Workbench Level 2.

All siege weapons in Rust can be accessed through Workbench Level 2. While progressing through the tech tree for this workbench, players will get their hands on the blueprints for the artillery machines mentioned above.

Note: The Siege Tower is accessible from Workbench Level 1 onwards.

Crafting guide for siege weapons in Rust

Once players unlock all the siege weapons, they can craft them in the vicinity of the Workbench Level 2. Here are the requirements to craft various artillery machines:

Siege Machine crafting requirements

500 Wood

250 Metal Fragments

1 Gear

1000 Wood when finally set up in an open area

Catapult crafting requirements

500 Wood

20 High Quality Metal

2 Rope

2 Gears

1000 wood and 250 frags when setting up

Ballista crafting requirements

250 Metal Fragments

2 Gears

2 Sheet Metal

750 wood when setting up

Battering Ram crafting requirements

100 HQM

500 Wood

4 Sheet Metal

1 Tarp

1000 wood and 500 frags when setting up

That's all there is to know about siege weapons in Rust.

