The latest Rust console patch notes 2.17 for May 29, 2025, are targeted towards improving the general player gameplay experience. It is a minor patch, providing quite a few quality-of-life updates to the gameplay loop for the title. Rust console is set to receive a major overhaul with the 'next-gen' update in the upcoming month, and prior to that, the developers have decided to just wipe the servers clean without adding any new content

Ad

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on every little change made with the latest Rust console patch notes. Read below to know more.

All changes made with the Rust console patch notes 2.17

for May 29, 2025

Here's a detailed look at the updates that have been brought forth by the latest set of patch notes for Rust console:

COMMUNITY SERVER CHANGES

Ad

Trending

Fixed a bug where the ‘banitem “item” all’ command continued to allow players to craft that item.

Fixed a bug where the “clearwhitelist” command did not kick players from whitelist-enabled CMS servers.

“Delete Item” prompt when spectating now works as intended.

Fixed a bug where players in custom PVP zones on a non PVP server could not damage another player at the very edge of the zone.

GAMEPLAY

Dropped items will no longer fall through the world or go through foundations when being killed by being under an elevator.

Players will no longer fall through terrain nearby the Military Tunnel monument.

Fixed a bug where sleeping players’ collider height does not follow the player model.

Ad

VISUAL

Fixed a bug where player models disappear at a certain distance.

Tribal Assault Rifle and Tribal MP5A4 skins in-game will now reflect what is shown in the locker.

OTHER CHANGES

Translation for the industrial items has been fixed.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Read more: Rust Warhammer 40k collaboration announced: Everything we know

As evident, most of these are centered towards fixing ongoing issues and enhancing the gameplay loop of Rust. Alongside these changes, players can expect the general force wipe updates to also go live, and that includes the mandatory blueprint wipe and map wipe across all official and community servers in the game.

Also check out: Rust Jungle Pack DLC: What's included, price, and how to get

Ad

That's everything that you need to know about the Rust console patch notes 2.17 for May 29, 2025. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More