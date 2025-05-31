The latest Rust console patch notes 2.17 for May 29, 2025, are targeted towards improving the general player gameplay experience. It is a minor patch, providing quite a few quality-of-life updates to the gameplay loop for the title. Rust console is set to receive a major overhaul with the 'next-gen' update in the upcoming month, and prior to that, the developers have decided to just wipe the servers clean without adding any new content
This article will provide you with a detailed brief on every little change made with the latest Rust console patch notes. Read below to know more.
All changes made with the Rust console patch notes 2.17
for May 29, 2025
Here's a detailed look at the updates that have been brought forth by the latest set of patch notes for Rust console:
COMMUNITY SERVER CHANGES
- Fixed a bug where the ‘banitem “item” all’ command continued to allow players to craft that item.
- Fixed a bug where the “clearwhitelist” command did not kick players from whitelist-enabled CMS servers.
- “Delete Item” prompt when spectating now works as intended.
- Fixed a bug where players in custom PVP zones on a non PVP server could not damage another player at the very edge of the zone.
GAMEPLAY
- Dropped items will no longer fall through the world or go through foundations when being killed by being under an elevator.
- Players will no longer fall through terrain nearby the Military Tunnel monument.
- Fixed a bug where sleeping players’ collider height does not follow the player model.
VISUAL
- Fixed a bug where player models disappear at a certain distance.
- Tribal Assault Rifle and Tribal MP5A4 skins in-game will now reflect what is shown in the locker.
OTHER CHANGES
- Translation for the industrial items has been fixed.
Read more: Rust Warhammer 40k collaboration announced: Everything we know
As evident, most of these are centered towards fixing ongoing issues and enhancing the gameplay loop of Rust. Alongside these changes, players can expect the general force wipe updates to also go live, and that includes the mandatory blueprint wipe and map wipe across all official and community servers in the game.
Also check out: Rust Jungle Pack DLC: What's included, price, and how to get
That's everything that you need to know about the Rust console patch notes 2.17 for May 29, 2025. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.