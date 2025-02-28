What can we expect from the Rust March update?

The Rust March update for 2025 is almost here, and players are excited about what's in store. The developers at Facepunch Studios plan to incorporate a slew of changes to the game's core mechanics, all aimed at improving the general quality-of-life experience for players.

This article covers everything that's coming with the latest Rust March update.

Note: The contents of this article are based on details showcased on Rust's Staging Branch.

All expected changes coming in the Rust March update

First and foremost, the Rust March update will feature the usual changes that come with every force wipe.

With the launch of the March patch, blueprints across all servers will be wiped clean. As the update rolls out, players will have to restart their grind across the servers of their choice. They will have to collect enough Scrap to build different Workbenches and research various blueprints all over again.

In addition to blueprints, maps will also be wiped across all servers. Each server will feature new procedurally generated maps, and players will need to compete against others once more to claim a space to set up their base of operations.

Farming update

The Rust March update will feature a major change to farming in the game.

According to Facepunch Studios and as showcased by creator @MisterShelby, Rust will soon introduce elements like chicken rearing, flower plantations, and more. Players will be able to grow their own wheat, raise chickens, and sow more than just berries and hemp seeds in their farm bases. This will revolutionize farming in the game, providing a significant quality-of-life improvement.

Cooking changes

With the changes to farming, players can also expect the entire cooking system to get a major overhaul.

Previously, players could only cook meats on the campfire and barbecue. Now, Facepunch Studios is adding the concept of crafting complex food recipes. These recipes will use elements from the farming update. Players will be able to bake pies, bread, and more using the wheat they grow.

Additionally, food will now have expiry timers. Players will need to deploy refrigerators and electrify them to preserve their food in the game. Once spoiled, food items will no longer be beneficial for players.

