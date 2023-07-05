5 funny looking creatures in No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky is a survival, discovery, and crafting game where you must travel from planet to planet with your trusty spaceship to gather information and resources. However, you must be careful while exploring planets as some of their inhabitants are aggressive predators. These living life forms can be a magnificent sight, and they are also cute and tiny. Additionally, you can find odd-looking creatures whose biology doesn't seem to work.

While exploring planets, you will encounter many types of creatures you can study and even try to interact with. You can also experiment with your creatures to create a new hybrid line of life forms. With that said, if you are looking for the five funniest-looking creatures in the game, this list is for you.

What are the funniest-looking creatures in No Man's Sky?

1) Areoderms

If Dumbo had a child (Image via Hello Games)

Areoderms can be found on the planet Erebus in No Man's Sky. They look like headless elephants with a cape that soars through the skies. Although, from a distance, they can look like a blob with their odd silhouette. However, they are considered peaceful creatures that only eat vegetation and fungi.

2) Helio Strider

Proportion is everything when it comes to survival (Image via Hello Games)

You can find this creature on the planet Helios in No Man's Sky, this planet is only inhabited by a few creatures due to its hot climate and firey landscape. With its harsh temperatures, these lifeforms have mutated to adapt to the unforgiving heat.

One of these creatures is the Helio Strider their silhouette resembles an ostrich but in a weird way. Some say they resemble walking male genitalia to their odd shape and proportions.

3) Lumbermaws

Glancing at why this world is so cruel (Image via Hello Games)

Lumbermaws can be found on the planet Boreas in No Man's Sky. With the planet's cold climate and little vegetation, the inhabitants have evolved to adapt to its harsh temperatures. They are known to be predators of this planet.

With their wolf-like head and reptilian body, they can take advantage of the sunlight to give them the energy to hunt down smaller creatures. However, when you see these creatures hunting for their meal, they look like deformed zombies running on their hind legs.

4) Cephalophores

Majestic swimming skills (Image via Hello Games)

In No Man's Sky, there is a planet similar to Neptune where every inch of the planet is covered in water. This planet is called Nereus. While exploring the deep seas and marine life of Nereus, you will come across these small jelly-like creatures known as Cephalophores.

These creatures have six tentacles that help them in swimming and propel themselves, and their large eyes give them a cute appearance. However, glancing at their underside, they look like hairy lips. With the ability to do space travel it is not uncommon for you to find similar creatures like this one.

5) Ranahukkum

Jumping is healthy for algae (Image via Hello Games)

Ranahukkum in No Man's Sky looks like a sponge with tentacles growing out of it. Due to its limbless body, it can only move by hopping. From a distance, they have the silhouette of Medusa's head hopping around the tall grass. The location of this creature is unnamed. Thankfully, you can name this planet anything you want.

In No Man's Sky, Imagination is everything regarding discoveries and creating something new. This galaxy is for you to explore and conquer.

With that all out of the way, No Man's Sky is available on Xbox Cloud Gaming, PC, PS4, PS5, Mac, and Nintendo Switch.

