How to get Mite Fuzz in Grounded 2

Mite Fuzz in Grounded 2 is one of those early-game resources you’ll find yourself needing more often than expected. If you're crafting basic gear like arrows or pushing toward item upgrades like the Mitey Muffs (head armor) or various armor sets, this fuzzy little material plays a much bigger role than seems at first.

On that note, here is a guide on obtaining Mite Fuzz in Grounded 2.

Where to find Mite Fuzz in Grounded 2, and how to get it

Whereabouts for Mite Fuzz in Grounded 2 (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The only way to get your hands on Mite Fuzz in Grounded 2 is by hunting down Lawn Mites. These small, aggressive creatures drop exactly one of them each time you take them out. They’re not passive either; once you're in their range, they’ll charge at you without hesitation. This means you won’t have to search too hard once you're nearby (they’ll find you first).

For consistent Mite Fuzz farming, head to the Ranger Outpost, and then take the uphill path that curves left just past it. Stay on that path, and you’ll find yourself in an area crawling with Lawn Mites. This makes Mite Fuzz one of the more accessible resources for newer players, though fighting several Mites at once can still be too much if you’re not prepared.

We also recommend revisiting this area periodically during your playthrough, as it refreshes, especially when you need more fuzz for crafting or research.

If you find yourself surrounded by a swarm, it’s best to pull them apart and fight one at a time. Mites can pile up fast and chip away at your health quickly in groups, even if they’re small.

Unlocking recipes with Mite Fuzz

Before you can use Mite Fuzz in Grounded 2 in crafting, you’ll need to analyze it at any Field Station. These stations are scattered around the yard, and you just need to add at least one piece of the insect to your inventory to unlock new blueprints.

After unlocking it, this insect becomes one of the base ingredients in several useful gear pieces and base items. Here’s a list of what you can craft using it:

Acorn Face Mask

Aphid Slippers

Arrow

Fuzz on the Rocks

Grub Leggings

Lil Black Helm

Lil Fire Helm

Lil Red Helm

Mite Hat

Miteloaf

Red Ant Arm Guards

Red Ant Helmet

Red Ant Knee Guards

Stuffed Aphid

Stuffed Firefly

Stuffed Infected Weevil

Stuffed Mite

Stuffed Red Soldier Ant

Stuffed Weevil

Whether you’re working on combat gear, decorative items, or utility builds, Mite Fuzz ends up in more recipes than you'd think. So, we recommend keeping a steady supply early on.

