Grounded 2: Where to find Lingonberry?

Lingonberry in Grounded 2 is an important material used to craft various items. It plays a particularly vital role in Armor crafting recipes, as many of them require Lingonberry Leather. To craft this leather, your first task is to locate the red berries and collect their chunks.

Since you're shrunk down and exploring a vast backyard where everything - from insects to glass shards - appears gigantic, tracking down specific resources can be tricky. Lingonberries are found only in a specific region, so not every area will yield them, and you'll need a Tier 2 Omni-Axe to harvest the chunks.

This article offers a detailed guide on where to find Lingonberries in Grounded 2, how to collect them, and what items you can craft using these berries.

Where to find Lingonberry in Grounded 2

Lingonberries are bright red berries found in the upper section of the map, specifically in a region called Pine Hill. More precisely, they grow along the borders of the area. For the exact location, refer to the embedded image below.

Exact location where you can find Lingonberry (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@TagBackTV)

Once you arrive here, you’ll find yourself in a dimly lit area filled with thick branches and leaves. Keep your eyes upward as Lingonberries grow high above, so you’ll need to climb the branches for a better view. The most effective way to harvest them is by shooting them down with a bow and arrow.

While a few berries can be reached by climbing a branch, then jumping and attacking to knock them down, these are rare. Using a bow and arrow is the most reliable method.

After cutting down a berry, you’ll need a Tier 2 Omni-Axe to harvest its chunks. So before heading out, make sure your Omni-Axe is upgraded. You’ll need the following materials to do so:

2,000 Science

2x Roach Chunks

2x Blueberry Leather

Once you’ve gathered the materials, visit the Ranger Station to upgrade your axe.

After collecting the chunks, head to the Research Analyzer to analyze them to unlock the Lingonberry Leather recipe, a key component in several crafting recipes.

Analyze the chunks to unlock the Lingonberry Leather recipe (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@TagBackTV)

After unlocking the recipe, go to the Workbench, navigate to the Resources tab, and craft Lingonberry Leather using three Lingonberry Chunks.

Items you can craft using the Lingonberry Leather in Grounded 2

Here are the items that require Lingonberry Leather as one of the crafting materials:

Tier Type Item Recipe III Weapon Mantis Blade 2 Praying Mantis Claw, 4 Praying Mantis Chunk, 3 Lingonberry Leather II Armor OR.C. Nullifier 2 Gum Nugget, 1 Roach Head, 1 Lingonberry Leather, 2 O.R.C. Receiver II Armor Sizzling Boots 4 Bombardier Part, 4 Lingonberry Leather, 3 Silk Rope II Armor Sizzling Circlet 1 Boiling Gland, Lingonberry Leather, 3 Bombardier Part II Armor Sizzling Robes 5 Spicy Shard, 5 Lingonberry Leather, 4 Bombardier Part II Armor Fuzzy Hat 3 Bee Fuzz, 2 Lingonberry Leather, 2 Silk Rope, 2 Gnat Fuzz II Armor Fuzzy Parka 4 Lingonberry Leather, 4 Bee Fuzz, 3 Milkweed Tuft, 3 Silk Rope II Armor Fuzzy Mukluks 3 Bee Fuzz, 3 Lingonberry Leather, 2 Silk Rope, 2 Bug Rubber III Armor Snail Shell Casque 2 Lingonberry Leather, 3 Garden Snail Fragments, 2 Garden Snail Eyestalks III Armor Snail Shell Greaves 4 Garden Snail Fragments, 2 Silk Rope, 3 Lingonberry Leather III Armor Snail Shell Plastron 4 Lingonberry Leather, 5 Garden Snail Fragment, 5 Acid Gland III Consumable Lingonberry Bandage 1 Lingonberry Leather, 1 Garden Snail Slime

That covers everything there is to know about where to find Lingonberry in Grounded 2.

