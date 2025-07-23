Grounded: Bad ending explained

Grounded has two endings. One is where you ultimately defeat Ominent in a manner of speaking, and the other is where Ominent wins. However, since not everyone gets the "Bad Ending" or the "Good Ending", knowing how things play out is rather a mystery to many.
Nevertheless, with Grounded 2 set to release on July 29, 2025, many might wonder if the ending affects things in the sequel. While this is unlikely to happen, given that this will be a new beginning, it's still beneficial to be aware of the events that unfold towards the end of the game.
That being said, here's Grounded's "Bad Ending" explained.
Grounded:
The Good, The Bad, and The Teens
To get the "Bad Ending" in Grounded, you'll have to forgo confronting Director Dalton Schmector. This means you have no evidence of Ominent's plans. Consequently, you, the players (Teens), are blamed for faking a disappearance. This also causes Dr. Wendel Tully to lose his credibility as a scientist, and leads to the creation of SPAC.R. Looking like M.O.D.O.K. from Marvel didn't help either.
To elaborate, once you get the Embiggening Cell in the Quest "Troubles Brewin," you'll be tasked with heading back to Dr. Wendel Tully. A long conversation will ensue, and after some banter, you'll return to your normal size again. However, due to the lack of evidence against Director Dalton Schmector, there's nothing you can do about him or Ominent.
As a result, Dr. Wendel Tully loses his reputation, and the Teens are labeled as liars. This is all showcased via "end-game" cinematics, and lets you know how things ended. As mentioned, whatever ending you get, it shouldn't interfere with the sequel.
How to get the "Bad Ending" in Grounded
To get the "Bad Ending," you'll have to avoid confronting Director Dalton Schmector. He's an optional secret boss who can be found below Castle Moldorc in the Mysterious Lab. Since he's an off-beat target, not everyone tends to find him, and those who do may not want to fight him.
To avoid this scenario, you'll have to not only confront but defeat him as well. This has to be done before the final Quest, or else, the "Bad Ending" is all you'll be getting.
