Guild Wars 2 expansions tier list: Which ones should you buy?

Guild Wars 2 was released on August 28, 2012, by NCSoft, and it redefined the MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game) genre with its updates and expansions. While the game originally launched as a pay-to-play title, the model was later changed to be free to play. However, fans would need to purchase the expansions separately to access additional new gameplay content.

While the expansions arrived in an orderly fashion, some were received better compared to others. This makes it important to understand the content that becomes accessible with each and if purchasing the expansions chronologically is the correct route.

This article will highlight a tier list for all the expansions that are available in Guild Wars 2.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the author.

Are Guild Wars 2's expansions worth it?

Yes, Guild Wars 2 Expansions are worth buying. However, if you are only browsing through this new MMORPG, you should try completing the available free content before buying anything.

Guild Wars 2 game screenshot (Image via NCSoft)

For veterans, these expansions are crucial to explore new areas and gain access to items like mounts, elite specializations, weapons, and more.

Best Guild Wars 2 expansions to buy, ranked in order of priority

Here is a tier list of all Guild Wars 2's expansions. Players are recommended to refer to the details before buying any of them:

Guild Wars 2 expansions tier list (Image via Tiermaker.com)

SS Tier

1) Heart of Thorns

Heart of Thorns and Path of Fire expansion (Image via NCSoft)

This expansion was released on October 23, 2015, and remains one of the best packs so far. It introduced the new Revenant profession alongside a total of nine Elite Specializations.

Four new zones, six fresh weapons, two mounts, and four massive Raids were brought into the fold with this update. HoT also expanded the number of Guild Halls alongside Legendary items like Perfected Envoy armor and weapons.

S Tier

1) Guild Wars 2 base game

Guild Wars 2 base game (Image via NCSoft)

The Guild Wars 2 base game in itself is a lot of fun and can keep players engaged for a long time. It comes with the Living World Season 1 for free as well. The game already provides 28 vibrant zones for exploration, eight professions, base weapons, and a singular mount.

You can also explore dungeons like Fractals of Mists and participate in PvP after leveling up and gathering formidable equipment.

2) End of Dragons

End of Dragons released on February 28, 2022, and introduces five new zones for fans to explore. Similar to HoT, this update introduced nine new Elite Specializations and weapons. The mounts included in this pack are Raptor, Springer, and Siege Turtle.

The developers also added fishing, Skiffs movement mechanics, and the Jade Bot companions. In terms of playable content, four new Strike Missions, one Guild Hall, and a few Legendary weapons are accessible with this expansion.

A Tier

1) Janthir Wilds

Janthir Wilds expansion (Image via NCSoft)

Janthir Wilds is the latest and ongoing expansion that came out on August 20, 2024. It has brought four new zones and provides access to nine professions. The Warclaw mount is included in this version, alongside one complete Raid and Convergence. Players can also enjoy exclusive relics for unique passive abilities, a Legendary Spear, and a Legendary Backpack.

2) Ice Brood Saga

Guild Wars 2's Ice Brood Saga expansion was released on September 17, 2019, and requires players to own the Path of Fire expansion. Also known as the Living World Season 5, it is lacking in terms of new professions, weapons, and mounts, while only bringing in three zone. However, it makes United Legions Waystation mastery and Legendary Prismatic Champion’s Regalia available.

3) Living World Season 3

The Season 3 expansion has a similar prerequisite, which requires players to own the Heart of Thorns expansion. This update only provides access to six zones and opens up specials like Legendary Prismatic Champion's Regalia and Legendary Aurora. However, players need to complete all six episodes to be able to craft the Aurora.

4) Living World Season 4

Players will need to purchase Path of Fire before Season 4 to play through the gameplay content. This one is not so different from Season 3 and comes with the exact number of zones, but gives access to Roller Beetle and Skyscale mounts. Legendary Vision and the Legendary Prismatic Champion's Regalia are available for this expansion.

B Tier

1) Path of Fire

Path of Fire expansion (Image via NCSoft)

Fans can purchase Path of Fire without any prerequisites, other than having the base game. It came out on September 22, 2017, and opens up five zones, the Revenant profession, six Elite Specializations, and nine weapons. Mounts like Warclaw, Raptor, Springer, Skimmer, Griffon, and Jackal are included in this expansion.

It also contains three Raids, six Strike Missions, the Dragon Response Missions, and the Legendary Coalescence. However, the Coalescence can only be crafted after completing all three raids.

C Tier

1) Secrets of the Obscure

Secrets of the Obscure (Image via NCSoft)

This is one of the lowest-rated Guild Wars 2 expansions and was released on August 22, 2023. It provides only three zones, alongside Weaponmaster Training and Expanded Weapon Proficiency. Players can gain only two Strike Missions and a public instance Convergence. The Legendary Obsidian armor is also available through crafting in this part.

D Tier

1) Living World Season 1

Fans only need the base game for this expansion. It does not have any additional features or gameplay content. A single Strike Mission is included, however. This update was re-released on April 19, 2022, and continued till November 8, 2022.

2) Living World Season 2

This expansion is no different and only worth buying for the Legendary Prismatic Champion's Regalia since that is the only additional feature. Players will need to complete the Seasons of the Dragons achievement for all episodes from Season 2 to 4.

That is everything you need to know about the Guild Wars 2 expansions. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

