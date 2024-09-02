5 best MMORPGs that respect a player's time

MMORPGs (massively multiplayer online role-playing games) are one of the most popular genres in gaming and require time and effort to play. These games generally demand a lot of grinding and feature various limited-time events or modes that anchor the playerbase to diligently play the game daily or risk losing extremely rare rewards - be it items or cosmetics.

However, there are a few MMORPGs that respect a player's time and allow the community to enjoy the game at their own pace. Such titles usually don't levy any penalties for not playing them throughout the week or completing challenges daily. They also have longer durations on events with smaller goals to help casual players enjoy the benefits.

This article highlights some of the best MMORPGs that can be played without having to grind regularly.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Which MMORPGs respect a player's time?

Here is a list of all the MMORPGs that players can enjoy at their own leisure without losing out on gameplay content:

1) Guild Wars 2

Guild Wars 2 (Image via NCSoft)

Release Date: August 28, 2012

August 28, 2012 Publisher: NCSoft

NCSoft Monetization Model: Free-to-play

Free-to-play Active Playerbase: Huge

Guild Wars 2, the sequel to Guild Wars, originally launched as a paid title but became free-to-play after August 2015. The game was recently added to Steam to increase accessibility as a new milestone for the game’s 10th anniversary.

Guild Wars 2 is fairly straightforward. Players must create a character and choose a specific race and profession. It has a massive amount of gameplay content that can be enjoyed at any pace. The storyline missions are cohesive and provide a healthy amount of progression that can help casual gamers explore new areas with relative ease.

2) Elder Scrolls Online

Elder Scrolls Online (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Release Date: April 4, 2014

April 4, 2014 Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Bethesda Softworks Monetization Model: Pay-to-play

Pay-to-play Active Playerbase: Moderate

Elder Scrolls Online initially launched with a monthly subscription model but was later changed to pay-to-play with microtransactions and optional subscriptions. It is one of the more difficult games but provides access to almost all regions on the playable map regardless of character choices.

Players can roam around freely and take up quests, or simply explore different areas in-game. However, some parts of the map are only accessible through DLCs that can be purchased immediately or via the monthly subscription service. The lore of the world is massive with different cultural and mythological backgrounds, and tasks that are not bound by a time limit.

3) Final Fantasy 14

Final Fantasy 14 (Image via Square Enix)

Release Date: August 27, 2013

August 27, 2013 Publisher: Square Enix

Square Enix Monetization Model: Subscription required

Subscription required Active Playerbase: Moderate

Final Fantasy 14 is one of the biggest MMORPGs in the gaming world, occasionally experiencing a few spikes in player count. It is a tab-targeting game with the option to change the keybinds depending on individual preference. However, the system can be swapped for a click-to-target mode.

This game features dungeons, monsters, daily quests, and an expansive main storyline. Players can enjoy all of the content and even utilize the Duty Support system to complete dungeons solo with bot-controlled teammates. Higher-difficulty dungeons can be accessed over time to gain high-tier items instead of depending on limited-time events.

4) Black Desert Online

Black Desert Online (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Release Date: July 14, 2015

July 14, 2015 Publisher: Pearl Abyss

Pearl Abyss Monetization Model: Free-to-play in some regions

Free-to-play in some regions Active Playerbase: Huge

Despite being free-to-play in some regions, Black Desert Online has a pay-to-play model for Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Despite being a fairly new MMORPG, it has managed to attract a massive number of players thanks to the smooth gameplay and engaging content.

In the game, players move freely and aim on their own to attack enemies, similar to third-person shooter titles. It offers numerous activities, including fishing and trading, alongside large-scale PvP siege events and castle battles. Players can build houses, place furniture, complete story missions, and explore the map at their own pace, making the game easy to grind while taking breaks now and then.

5) Warframe

Warframe (Image via Digital Extremes)

Release Date: March 25, 2013

March 25, 2013 Publisher: Digital Extremes

Digital Extremes Monetization Model: Free-to-play

Free-to-play Active Playerbase: Moderate

Warframe is a fast-paced third-person shooter MMORPG that fuses sci-fi elements with thrilling combat action. Available on multiple platforms, the game features various characters that can be found by completing certain missions and exploring areas. It even features main quests that players can complete at their own pace.

Warframe offers procedurally generated missions that serve as quick collection stops for various resources. These are also great for testing out the combat capabilities of different characters and their abilities.

The main storyline has a decently-paced progression that provides a healthy amount of experience points in a short amount of time. The space combat and open-world capabilities provide a refreshing perspective alongside the somewhat linear story progression.

