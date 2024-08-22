5 reasons Ashes of Creation might be the next genre-defining MMORPG

While there are more than five reasons to be excited about Ashes of Creation, some stand out above the rest. This game has captured the attention of MMO world ever since its announcement a few years ago. The developers at Intrepid Studios have made bold claims and shown off a daunting vision for their game. However, unlike most, they've backed up their ability to pull it off.

Intrepid Studios, led by Steven Sharif, have been very open about its vision for Ashes of Creation. This will be a truly massive open-world MMO where players affect the game directly through their choices. There will be a focus on player factions, towns, and PvP-based node control, similar to Black Desert Online. There will also be plenty of PvE in the form of dungeons and raids.

This article lists five of the most important contributers to why Ashes of Creation may change the MMO genre forever.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ashes of Creation's 5 most genre-defining features

1) The reactive world

This in-game world will be shaped by its community (Image via Intrepid Studios)

In Ashes of Creation, players will have plenty of choices to make. How they interact with its game world will shape it in more ways than one.

On a physical level, players will be in charge of building and designing cities, towns, and castles. This means the look and feel of the world will be up to the playerbase in large part, not just the developers. Players will also decide who is in charge of each area by diplomacy or violence.

The decisions that players make with NPCs within the storyline will also shape the lore of their playthrough. Intrepid Studios has stated that the plot will have branching plotlines that shift as the player interacts with them.

2) A return to game-first developers

The team is headed up by industry veteran Steven Sharif (Image via Intrepid Studios)

There is one name that stands out when discussing Ashes of Creation: Steven Sharif. The head of Intrepid Studios and lead developer of Ashes of Creation has made a name for himself within the MMO community.

What's drawn so many to him is his genuine passion for this world, his experience in the industry, and his lack of ties to outside parties. Many believe Sharif is the person the gaming industry needs at a time of corporatization and frequent apathy toward the quality of titles.

MMO players have developed high hopes about a game led by people whose focus is on creating a quality world, as opposed to a profitable one, especially as the genre has suffered under the bloat of over-monetization in recent years.

3) Focus on players, not competitors

It will be hard for this game to be plagued by Esports (Image via Intrepid Studios)

It's not a secret that that the advent of esports has affected the way many genres of games are both designed and played, for better and worse. As far as MMOs are concerned, many feel there has been more damage done than good. The most blatant case may be the World of Warcraft World First Race, which has had massive implications for the title's economy and raid design.

Ashes of Creation, however, will free itself of this issue not by attempting to discourage or ban esports but by having a game that simply won't fit into that model. Its encounter design has been shown to be very slow and steady in its pace, much like older entries in the genre.

PvP battles will not be quick instanced arenas or 10v10s but rather slow and methodical claiming of lands and politicking. Similarly, the PvE combat comes with rather serious drawbacks if one engages in it recklessly. Things like EXP deficits and stat dampening will make it nearly impossible to throw oneself at a boss over and over in hopes of solving its mechanics quickly.

4) Open-world nodes

Claiming land in this game will have serious impact (Image via Intrepid Studios)

Akin to the Black Desert Online PvP system, Ashes of Creation will have nodes throughout the world that groups of players can claim. Having these nodes under their control will not only provide them with territory but also resources and advantages.

One of the most exciting things about this system is how impactful having these nodes will be. It won't simply be a passive source of income generation, but a true foothold in the game world for a group seeking control.

This system will greatly enhance the feeling that players really do have a stake in this ever-evolving world and that their actions have weight.

5) Diverse classing system

Players will be able to combine any two classes in the game (Image via Intrepid Studios)

The core of Ashes of Creation's class system will be players' ability to combine two different specialties. There are going to be eight unique classes at launch, and players will be able to pick two that they wish to combine. These combinations do also include picking two of the same class, so you won't feel the need to mix and match if you don't want to.

Here are all eight starting classes in Ashes of Creation:

Fighter

Tank

Rogue

Ranger

Mage

Summoner

Cleric

Bard

It's also worth noting that the class created by a combination of two will be different based on which is primary and which is subordinate. For example, a Bard primary and Cleric sub class creates a Soul Weaver, while the opposite would create a Scryer.

