Black Desert Online: Node Wars update improves PvP and relocates NA Server

The latest Black Desert Online update has gone live, bringing some big revamps to large-scale PvP in Node Wars mode. Released on May 22, 2024, this patch also brings changes to some monster zone levels, new deals in the Pearl Shop, and the new "Celestia" skin for all female classes in Black Desert Online.

In this article, we will briefly go over the major changes in this new Black Desert Online update, as well as how the server relocation may affect players.

New Node War update in Black Desert streamlines the PvP zone system and polishes the UI

New UI elements will make Node Wars more accessible to new players (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Node Wars, a PvP faction warfare system in Black Desert Online, is now better than ever with a more streamlined system and accessible UI.

Some of the core concepts of Node Wars remain the same. It will still be up for only an hour-long window daily (other than Saturdays), and the territory will still dictate the number of maximum players:

Balenos & Serendia: 30 players maximum

Mediah & Valencia: 50 players maximum

Calpheon & Kamasylvia: 75 players maximum

The changes are mainly quality-of-life improvements. Instead of actual nodes, the Node Wars are now conducted on a per-territory basis. As the patch notes say:

"No longer will you be able to construct forts on all nodes, but rather see a set number of forts activated at random locations based on the number of guilds who have applied to participate in the Node War within that territory. Each activated fort will have a set 'end time,' and the guild occupying a fort at the end of this duration will become its owner."

To incentivize more guilds to engage in Node Wars, the rewards have been expanded to include a chance of guild-wide buffs and guild funds. Moreover, triumphant players who have participated actively may also receive items and currencies such as Gold Bars in their personal inventory.

The NA Server of Black Desert Online has been relocated to a more centralized location

Pearl Abyss had previously announced their intent to relocate the United States server during Calpheon Ball. This change has been actualized, as the NA Server is now "Central NA" to allow for better ping towards those living on the East Coast.

According to the official blog post, Central and Eastern U.S. and Canada represent 70% of NA server players in Black Desert Online. Drawing on this data, Pearl Abyss says:

"The conclusions we could draw from the regional distribution highlighted the necessity of moving the servers to a location that offered more stable, average latency."

The server relocation should also affect some living outside the geological NA server region. Particularly, Australian players will have a harder time with serviceable ping in Black Desert Online now.

Meanwhile, Black Desert Mobile players are also getting some new content this week, with the release of the hand-to-hand class Askeia.