Guild Wars 2 Janthir Wilds expansion revealed: Player Housing, release date, and more

ArenaNet revealed Guild Wars 2’s next expansion this morning called Janthir Wilds. The official launch of the expansion will feature two new maps on the islands and deltas of Janthir’s untamed wilderness, along with new maps, challenges, and ways to experience the fan-favorite MMORPG. Guild Wars 2 Janthir Wilds will be released on August 20, 2024, for PC gamers.

That said, the screenshots teased are gorgeous, but it’s more than just a new place to explore. A new story and incredible new features await players when the expansion releases this fall.

According to the Game Director, Josh Davis, the Janthir Wilds expansion of Guild Wars 2 features a wealth of features that have been on the community and developer’s wishlist for years. Whether gamers want to PVE or PVP, there will be something for them.

Guild Wars 2 Janthir Wilds picks up where Secrets of the Obscure left off and will follow a similar update schedule. Fans can look forward to three major updates between the August 2024 release and the summer of 2025. At launch, it will have two maps: The Lowland Shore, home to the Lowland Kodan, and the rocky shores of the Janthir Syntri.

After the events of Secrets of the Obscure, the Astral Ward, alongside a council of nations representing the majority of Tyria, heads to Janthir to make contact with the locals in a region that has otherwise never been explored. There, they meet the Lowland Kodan, a tribal, pastoral group of people. However, something sinister lurks, with a primordial magical threat lurking in the wilds of Janthir.

While major details have not been shared, this expansion boasts the “most player-friendly housing system in an MMORPG,” according to the press release. Homesteads will let players create and decorate their very own housing space for their friends and guild mates. In the past, many MMOs have had housing systems, so it will be interesting to see what it will do to change the game.

The new spear weapon looks like it will be a blast to use (Image via ArenaNet)

A new mount, in the form of the Warclaws, will also be introduced to the game. They were previously found in the World vs World mode. But as a native animal to the Lowlands, the Lowland Kodan will let players ride these across Janthir. There’s another really interesting facet to the upcoming Guild Wars 2 Janthir Wilds expansion as well: a new weapon!

For the first time since launch, players have access to a new weapon, regardless of profession: the two-handed spear (Land spears). Each profession will use it differently, but everyone will have access to it. Some versions of the gameplay will be ranged, while others will involve melee. This means new skills to customize your gameplay, which will be revealed later.

While there are no major details about future updates, they will likely be similar to those like Through the Veil for Secrets of the Obscure. They will add new maps and challenges for players to overcome. One confirmed update for 2025 is that a new PVP mode will be arriving.

The base expansion will be available for $24.99. The pre-purchased version will come with some bonus items, such as a Serpent's Wrath weapon set, Whispering Serpent Pauldrons shoulder armor, a "Homesteader" character title, a shared inventory slot, and a level 80 character boost.

For those looking for a bit more, the Deluxe Edition, which costs $49.99, comes with extra items:

Wayfinder's Versatile Table

Eldritch Gathering Tools

Additional character slot

Identity Repair Kit

The Guild Wars 2 Janthir Wilds Ultimate Edition will come will cost $79.99. It will also come with 4,000 gems (in-game currency) alongside all the other content.