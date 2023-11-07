Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure's Through the Veil episode preview

Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure’s first episode, “Through the Veil”, drops today. Players who own the current expansion can access this content for free. It will take players to a whole new portion of the world, known as Nayos, and features incredible challenges, perhaps one of the most difficult boss encounters in the game, and much more. We won’t be spoiling the story for you in this, though you can watch the preview video below.

We will highlight the important bits we saw during the preview, such as new game mechanics, events, and things of that nature. The threat of the Cryptis isn’t over yet, and players will team up to do battle with some incredible demonic forces, as this story continues in Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure. Here’s what awaits you in the episode titled “Through the Veil”.

Note: The video below contains boss fights and Convergence footage; players who want to avoid spoilers should not click it.

What awaits players in Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure’s “Through the Veil” episode

Now that the spooky holiday is over, it’s time for some new content. It’s not the first time players have left Tyria’s realm of existence, but it will certainly be the longest trek away from home in Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure's Through the Veil. This episode takes place in Nayos, the Realm of Dreams. In particular, we’ll be exploring a level 80 map known as Inner Nayo, which is filled with gorgeous visuals and dangerous challenges.

Players will battle against some truly terrifying Cryptis forces and major generals. One of the major talking points of this expansion, in general, is moving on from the destruction the dragons imposed in End of Dragons. The world of Tyria is trying to know peace and choose itself, but danger never seems far away.

If you’ve ever wanted to look like a Cryptis, this episode gives you your chance to. Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure’s Through the Veil episode has the Oneiros-Spun armor set. It has a very demonic visual style, with massive horns and even a long, fleshy cape.

What an awesome, grimdark sword (Image via ArenaNet)

There are also the Consecrated Saryx weapons, which will be available on Nayos. These were amazing and had a sharp, demonic look to them. The Consecrated version is a crafted upgrade of the original Saryx weapons that drop in Nayos, so you technically have two different color options for them.

Players will have access to a new type of Rift Hunting, and of course, there’s the finale where players have to break into Heitor’s fortress on Inner Nayos. It was all very exciting, and the battles were intense.

New relics await players in Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure’s “Through the Veil”

The new relics don't disappoint in Guild Wars 2 (Image via ArenaNet)

The Relics players can equip in Through the Veil are all tied closer to the game’s lore, so several regions in the Guild Wars 2: Secret of the Obscure will have relics tied to them. Several of these felt incredibly powerful. While we weren’t informed of where/how these were dropped, we did get to preview all of them while we were exploring this new content for ArenaNet’s MMORPG.

Some of these Relics are truly incredible, and many are focused on support builds. As a support-style player, this appealed to me. Here’s what each of these upcoming Relics do in Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure’s Through the Veil episode.

Relic of Nourys: Builds stacks as you play and while removing Boons from enemies. When it hits the cap, you transform into a huge, powerful force of nature. Deal more damage, take less, and convert damage into healing.

Builds stacks as you play and while removing Boons from enemies. When it hits the cap, you transform into a huge, powerful force of nature. Deal more damage, take less, and convert damage into healing. Relic of the Midnight King: Grants might and fury to nearby allies when you disable an enemy (Stun, taunt, daze, knockback, pull, knockdown, sink, float, fear, and launch)

Grants might and fury to nearby allies when you disable an enemy (Stun, taunt, daze, knockback, pull, knockdown, sink, float, fear, and launch) Relic of Nayos: Removing a condition heals you.

Removing a condition heals you. Relic of Febe: A more utility/support Relic. When you use a healing skill, it gives AOE swiftness to allies and removes movement-impairing effects.

A more utility/support Relic. When you use a healing skill, it gives AOE swiftness to allies and removes movement-impairing effects. Relic of Karakosa: Heal other nearby allies when you successfully combo a field with a blast finisher.

Heal other nearby allies when you successfully combo a field with a blast finisher. Relic of the Demon Queen: Poison-focused. Poisons you apply reduce healing by an additional amount and disabling a foe applies poison.

The final battle of Through the Veil does not disappoint

Getting to the boss of Through the Veil will take some serious effort and teamwork (Image via ArenaNet)

We only got a glimpse of the Inner Nayos map, but there’s so much more to it than we saw. Without spoiling too much, players will be working with Peitha to gain access to Heitor’s fortress on the far end of the map.

The map is blocked off by the power of Heitor’s corrupting magic, so you will have to light a beacon and make your way to the other side of the massive island. The beacons will help deal damage to the shield defending Heitor’s Gate and see if we can’t deal with the forces of evil here once and for all.

As I traveled across the island and battled with huge groups of Cryptis, I noticed this was far more challenging than what I was used to in Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure. This wasn’t a negative thing at all. It will be more manageable with more players, I think.

After a monologue, it's time to throw down (Image via ArenaNet)

Ignaxious is an incredibly powerful foe in Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure, and of course, I had to sit through his sinister monologue. It was an intense battle, and it felt more akin to a World of Warcraft raid boss when it came down to its mechanics. There were lots of things to avoid and pillars to hide behind. This boss also drops a unique weapon: Wrath of Ignaxious.

New Rift Hunting experience: Convergences

Teamwork is of the utmost importance (Image via ArenaNet)

The Wizard’s Tower is home to a new, challenging Rift Hunting experience in Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure: Convergences. The developers also teased a new Rift Hunting style in Inner Nayos. Since you’re on the other side of the rift, you won't be driving them back. Instead, you must stop enemies from getting to the portal during the Through the Veil rifts.

However, Convergences are a new standard Rift Hunting experience in Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure. It’s the next level of challenge and requires Unstable Cryptis Motivation. These drop from tier 2 and tier 3 open-world rifts in the game.

Public access for these is on the “World Boss” timer. That means it will open for about 10 minutes every 3 hours: 3:30, 6:30, 9:30, and 12:30. You can also go in whenever you want via the Unstable Cryptis Motivation. The public version does not require these. Only the squad leader needs to use the Motivation item to go in with their group, which is a nice touch.

Even if you die, you become a Wisp, and you can aid your living allies (Image via ArenaNet)

The ideal player count for Convergences in Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure is 50 players, but it’s possible to do it with lower numbers. It will, however, be incredibly hard. I won’t spoil the fight, but you can get a peek at it in the video above, around the 40-minute mark of the Through the Veil preview.

I can tell you that it is a massive map, and players will really have to coordinate and work together to stop multiple threats, huge foes, and the boss of the overall Convergence. This was so incredible; even though I wasn’t great, I still did my part.

The purpose of Convergences isn’t to replace Rift Hunting, though. It’s merely the next level of challenge and requires a huge number of players.

Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure’s “Through the Veil” episode launches today in-game for anyone who owns the current expansion. You can find our thoughts on it right here.