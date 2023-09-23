5 best MMORPGs with a welcoming player base

MMORPGs have taken the gaming world by storm, offering immersive experiences where players can interact, collaborate, and compete in virtual worlds. Yet, beyond the gameplay mechanics and graphics, one often underestimated factor can significantly impact your enjoyment, which is the quality of the game's community. A supportive and welcoming community can turn a challenging game into an enjoyable adventure.

In this article, we will give you an overview of MMORPGs with some of the best communities, where supportive, friendly, and engaged players make for a truly exceptional gaming experience.

1) Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV stands as one of the most popular MMORPGs. However, despite its massive fanbase, reports of toxicity are comparatively low. The game offers co-op events and quests along with in-depth lore, making it a fantastic gaming experience. It's known for being challenging, but the community excels in helping newer players without resorting to toxic behavior.

In the game, there are Free Organizations (akin to guilds), where players have the opportunity to become part of groups, exchange items, and establish enduring connections. These groupings play a pivotal role in enabling players to engage, connect, and flourish within the universe of Eorzea.

Another remarkable aspect of Final Fantasy XIV is its lively community centered around role-playing (RP). Players fully immerse themselves in the game's intricate storyline, weaving their own narratives, thereby enhancing the game's world. This RP community is renowned for its ingenuity and inclusiveness.

2) RuneScape

RuneScape, a venerable MMORPG that debuted in 2001, has sustained its significance over the years. The pixelated graphics contribute to its vintage charm and nostalgia, attracting both veteran players and newcomers.

In RuneScape, many activities depend on co-op interactions, making it nearly impossible not to make friends in this dynamic game. The current player base consists of veterans returning to the game and newcomers exploring this iconic MMORPG. This combination fosters a welcoming and helpful community, making RuneScape an excellent choice for those looking to make new friends.

RuneScape's community goes beyond the game itself. Players frequently organize and participate in player-run events, gatherings, and contests. These events create opportunities for them to connect outside the game, enhancing the sense of community.

3) Sky: Children of the Light

Sky: Children of the Light provides a laid-back, slow-paced adventure in a colorful, open-world setting. Players can soar across the sky, complete puzzles, and engage with others in a friendly atmosphere. The relaxed pace of the game attracts a welcoming and friendly community, especially for newcomers.

The game's light-hearted theme further contributes to its warm and welcoming nature. While it lacks a voice-chat feature, players can communicate through the in-game chat once they become acquainted, creating lasting connections through the candle emoticon.

One unique aspect of Sky: Children of the Light is the emphasis on gifting. Players can offer candles to each other as tokens of friendship, further fostering a sense of camaraderie. This act of generosity has become a cherished tradition in the game's community.

4) Guild Wars 2

Guild Wars 2 provides a unique perspective on MMORPGs by focusing heavily on crafting a vibrant digital realm. The storytelling within the game intricately weaves itself around the decisions taken by individual participants, resulting in a plethora of potential conclusions customized to each player's journey.

Guild Wars 2 emphasizes multiplayer quests, events, and guilds, making collaboration essential for a fulfilling gaming experience. Gamers have the option to assemble groups, explore subterranean labyrinths, engage in player-versus-player and player-versus-environment scenarios, and partake in interesting converstaions using the in-game communication tool.

The developers of Guild Wars 2 frequently release updates that introduce new storylines, events, and challenges. These updates encourage players to come together, experience new content, and share their adventures. Community-driven events, such as races and scavenger hunts, further strengthen the bonds between players.

5) Lord of the Rings Online

The online game based on the Lord of the Rings transports gamers into Tolkien's expansive narrative and universe. Unlike hyper-competitive MMORPGs, LOTRO rewards cooperation and discourages foul play, providing a friendly environment.

The recent update, giving participants 100% of the loot, removes hesitation about helping others and ensures that newcomers can easily adapt to the game's setting. With its co-op focus, LOTRO is an excellent place to make friends who share your passion for the game.

This MMO boasts a unique feature: player-driven music. Musically inclined players can form bands and perform concerts in-game, adding an artistic dimension to the community. Furthermore, participating in immersive themed gatherings and celebrations offers chances for individuals to explore the backstory in greater detail and form connections with fellow enthusiasts who share similar interests.

In the realm of MMORPGs, a strong gaming camaraderie has the power to enhance your gaming journey significantly. Titles like Sky: Children of the Light, Final Fantasy XIV, RuneScape, Guild Wars 2, and Lord of the Rings Online provide hospitable and amiable player groups, where forging new friendships isn't merely an option but rather a gratifying aspect of the gaming voyage.